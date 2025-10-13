In a major upgrade to the Invest in Dubai platform, Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation launched 360 Services, offering investors a unified, seamless digital experience

Initiative will transform the investor journey through cross-government collaboration and omni-channel innovation to drive business growth

Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has unveiled the next-generation version of the Invest in Dubai (IID) platform during GITEX GLOBAL 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The enhanced platform delivers a landmark advancement in Dubai’s digital government services, implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the establishment of the Unified Digital Platform to streamline business setup across the emirate.

The launch follows the resolutions issued by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approving the principles for facilitating the investor’s journey and rolling out the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, a key pillar in Dubai’s drive to create the world’s most efficient digital economy.

The new version implements the 360 Services feature, consolidating critical government services into a single, AI-enhanced digital window. The enhancements represent a transformative step in Dubai’s digital government services, streamlining the entire investor journey, and advancing a key priority of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to increase economic productivity by 50% through innovation and digital adoption.

Marking a significant leap in Dubai’s digital governance, the major upgrade to the IID platform will enable investors and businesses to manage the complete licence issuance process digitally, covering corporate structures, legal forms, and branch licences, while eliminating redundancies and minimising paperwork. The 360 Services feature will unify essential permits and approvals from multiple key government bodies into one seamless interface, including those from the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Community Development Authority (CDA), and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), with additional entities set to join to further enhance the integration of government services.

His Excellency Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), said: “Dubai is redefining the global standard for digital government services by enhancing the Invest in Dubai platform with the introduction of 360 Services, reflecting our visionary leadership’s aspiration to deliver the world’s most seamless investor journey through bold collaboration between the government and private sector. The launch of 360 Services as part of the AI-enhanced Invest in Dubai platform is a testament to our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and innovation, aligned with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33 to further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.”

The announcement comes as the IID platform continues to gain strong traction. Since its debut in 2021, the IID platform has emerged as a cornerstone of Dubai’s economic momentum, amassing more than 500,000 unique users, processing 676,780 paid transactions, facilitating 1.3 million transactions, and enabling the incorporation of 280,916 new businesses. Business licence issuance through the IID platform has surged nearly six-fold, from 16,584 in 2021 to 95,543 in 2024, with transactions climbing from 31,383 to over 258,000 in the same period, underscoring the platform’s indispensable role in nurturing Dubai’s business community. Processing times for licences and related services fell from 14 days in 2022 to just one day in 2025, driving investor satisfaction to 99 per cent in the first quarter of this year. With a 65 per cent service adoption rate already in place, the platform is poised to reach 75 per cent by year-end, exemplifying rapid trust and scalability.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is now fully embedded across the IID platform, with features such as an AI chatbot, AI-powered business name reservation, and automated permit approvals. Complementing these are omni-channel support options – a video contact centre, CRM integration, and digital knowledge base – that ensure personalised, secure assistance across touchpoints, delivering transparency and speed tailored to the diverse needs of businesses of every size.

Integrated within the Shared Digital Channels Initiative, IID connects with public and private entities, offering a unified digital window for licensing, registration, post-licence support, ‘Instant Licence’ issuance for minute-by-minute launches, and comprehensive information to support the investor’s journey in Dubai. By consolidating regulatory processes into a single, intuitive digital gateway, the platform not only simplifies business setup but also fosters a collaborative ecosystem between government and private sectors, attracting entrepreneurs from across the globe to Dubai’s dynamic business landscape.

DBLC will showcase the upgraded IID platform and 360 Services at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 under the Digital Dubai Authority Pavilion, Hall 17, Stand H17-B10. Live demonstrations will highlight AI-powered business name reservations, automated permit approvals, and omni-channel investor support, alongside joint announcements from government partners. These sessions will spotlight how the platform’s innovations address regulatory requirements, reinforce investor confidence, and position Dubai as a case study in business-friendly governance for international audiences, from SMEs to MNCs.

His Excellency Rashid Hassan Al Saadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Labour Market Services Sector (acting) at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, said: "The sustainable development of work packages in the country, including the 'Invest in Dubai' package, affirms the commitment and integration of all federal and local entities to launch proactive services that enhance customer experience. This initiative operates within the UAE's Zero Government Bureaucracy programme, fostering leadership in government services. It aligns with pioneering innovation to enhance and redefine services, establishing a new, customer-centric approach that responds to evolving aspirations and priorities.

His Excellency explained: " The UAE's leadership in government services and the success of its Zero Government Bureaucracy programme have solidified its global standing as the premier destination for living and investment. This has significantly boosted investment and the established new companies, cultivating an environment that offers an inspiring experience for investors and all customer segments.

His Excellency Rashed Nathar Mohammed Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ commitment to strengthening integration among government entities, a key approach that enhances the efficiency of service systems and unifies efforts toward delivering a pioneering and seamless government experience.

He noted that the digital integration with the “Invest in Dubai” platform for the attestation of commercial documents aligns with the objectives of the “Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme”, by simplifying consular procedures, reducing time, effort, and cost, and facilitating investors’ business journeys in the Emirate of Dubai and across the UAE.

He added that this initiative also supports the national campaign “UAE: Startup Capital of the World,” which aims to reinforce the country’s position as a leading global hub for business establishment and investment attraction.

On this occasion, His Excellency Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO of the Community Regulations and Services Sector at the Community Development Authority, said: “The participation of the Community Development Authority in the Invest in Dubai platform reflects Dubai’s holistic vision of digital transformation, where technology is harnessed to serve people and enhance their overall quality of life. Digital transformation in Dubai is not merely about technology; it is a human-centered journey that places people at the heart of government experiences, providing a safe and conscious digital environment that fosters responsible interaction and individual wellbeing.

Through this collaboration, the Authority reaffirms its commitment to integrating social and human dimensions into Dubai’s digital ecosystem, ensuring that technology continues to be a tool for welfare, stability, and happiness, positioning Dubai as a global model of harmony between innovation and social wellbeing.”

His Excellency Saood Abdulaziz Kankazar, Executive Director of the Air Transport and International Affairs Sector at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, stated that: “The launch of the enhanced version of the Invest in Dubai platform reflects Dubai’s visionary leadership in accelerating digital transformation and enhancing the efficiency of government services, contributing to strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for business and investment.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority plays an active role in enabling the digital ecosystem and issuing permits to conduct aviation-related activities instantly under a unified digital framework. This contributes to facilitating investors’ journeys and enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and leadership across various sectors, with the aviation sector at the forefront.

Kankazar further noted that this initiative is part of Dubai’s strategy to enhance the business environment and streamline procedures that support growth and investment in the aviation sector, emphasizing the importance of continuing digital development to ensure leadership and innovation across all fields.”

Salwa Al Adidi, Director of Data Management at Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), added: “The enhanced IID platform is more than a digital upgrade. It is a complete reimagining of how investors interact with the government. By integrating services from multiple authorities, embedding AI into core processes, and offering omni-channel support, we are making it simpler, faster, and more cost-effective to do business in Dubai. This is giving entrepreneurs, SMEs, startups, and global corporations alike the confidence to invest and expand in Dubai with absolute clarity.”

As part of DET’s broader push for a competitive, transparent business ecosystem, the latest developments underscore Dubai’s unwavering commitment to digital excellence and paving the way for a fully digital economy, inviting global stakeholders—regulators, investors, and innovators—to join Dubai in shaping future business frontiers.

