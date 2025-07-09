Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – As part of its global collaboration and learning strategy, New Murabba, PIF company, visited Hanam City in South Korea to explore synergies in sustainable city building and cultural innovation.

Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba, met with Hanam Mayor, Lee Hyun-jae, and Ambassador at the World Travel & Tourism Council, Dho Young-shim, to discuss shared priorities between the New Murabba development in Riyadh – a flagship initiative under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 – and Hanam’s globally positioned K-Star World project.

The visit included a project briefing at the mayor’s office, a tour of the Union Tower observation deck overlooking Misa Island – future site of K-Star World – and a walkthrough of Starfield Hanam, one of South Korea’s premier mixed-use cultural and retail destinations.

New Murabba is envisioned as a next-generation urban district where innovation, livability, and culture converge. Anchored by immersive architecture and human-centric planning, the development is redefining how global cities are designed, experienced, and sustained.

K-Star World, currently in development by Hanam City, is a landmark cultural tourism complex. Spanning entertainment, hospitality, retail, and creative experiences, it aims to become a leading international destination that celebrates South Korean creativity while integrating smart-city infrastructure and public realm design.

“Hanam City has a compelling vision that blends local culture with global ambition,” said Michael Dyke, CEO of New Murabba. “Our visit highlighted just how aligned our goals are – to build places where people thrive, where innovation is integrated, and where culture shapes the everyday experience.”

During the visit, Michael Dyke expressed strong interest in Hanam’s high-quality residential environment, livability, and the city’s holistic approach to urban development – particularly its efforts to create integrated communities that enhance residents’ well-being.

This exchange reflects New Murabba’s commitment to shaping the future of urban living through global partnerships, learning, and innovation – advancing a shared vision where life, work, and culture thrive in harmony.