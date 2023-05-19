Includes a dedicated sensory-rich space for toddlers under 98cm tall

An indoor café is available for families sit back and relax

Dubai, UAE: An exciting new neon space-themed indoor playworld just landed on the grounds of Riverland™ at Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park destination.

Neon Galaxy is a new multi-level indoor adventure park spread across 860 m2 for children and young teens. It features ‘Astro Arena’, a neon space theme with ninja courses, slides, rope climbing and a wipe-out challenge that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment. Children above 98cm can enjoy an hour for AED 85 or AED 125 for a full day pass.

‘Neon Galaxy’ also features ‘Little Astronauts’, a dedicated sensory-rich space with various shapes, colours and textures for the curious ones under 98cm to learn through play and exploration. This space also includes ball pits and many space themed educational activities that will engage children’s learning while providing endless fun in a safe and stimulating environment. Little ones can enjoy this area for as little as AED 60 for an hour or AED 90 for a full day pass.

While energetic youngsters explore the adventurous world of ‘Neon Galaxy’, parents can catch up on work, grab a bite or just sit back and relax at the café conveniently situated within.

Promising fun all year long, parents can also book a memorable birthday party at ‘Neon Galaxy’ starting from May 2023, where the birthday boys and girls can run, jump, and climb away whilst celebrating with their friends. Birthday packages start from AED 100 per guest.

From soft play and attractions for the little ones to adventurous action for teenagers and adults, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts promises world class experiences.

Special rates can be availed by Annual Pass holders and guests with tickets to any of the Dubai Parks™ and Resorts theme parks including MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Water Park. Day visitors to RIVERLAND™ Dubai can purchase tickets directly at ‘Neon Galaxy’, with prices starting from AED 60 per hour, or online at www.dubaiparksandresorts.com.

Neon Galaxy’s opening comes after Dubai Parks™ and Resorts’ recent unveiling of JumpX, the world’s largest inflatable park and a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title holder.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com.

About Dubai Parks™ and Resorts

Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, part of Dubai Holding Entertainment, is the largest theme park destination in the Middle East. The destination comprises MOTIONGATE™ Dubai, LEGOLAND® Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND® Water Park, LEGO® themed LEGOLAND® Hotel, LAPITA™ Hotel, Autograph Collection, and RIVERLAND™ Dubai.

MOTIONGATE™ Dubai is a Hollywood-inspired theme park with the most roller coasters in a single theme park in the Middle East, offering immersive rides and attractions based on famous Hollywood hits. LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort offers guests an all-encompassing LEGO® adventure. LEGOLAND Theme Park offers unique and interactive experiences for families bringing the well-known LEGO® brick to life in a playful environment. LEGOLAND® Water Park is the region's first water park catering to families with children aged 2-12 years old. LEGOLAND Hotel is a 250 LEGO® fully themed rooms that can accommodate a family of five, offering kids' dedicated services and facilities. LAPITA™, Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, Autograph Collection, is a Polynesian-themed family hotel that is part of Marriott International, where guests can stay just steps away from all four world-famous parks. RIVERLAND™ Dubai is a free-to-enter themed recreational hub that connects the entire destination and takes visitors on a picturesque journey through The French Village, Boardwalk, India Gate, and The Peninsula, providing several Instagrammable locations and the perfect backdrop for friends and families to come together, relax and recharge.

The destination is located on Sheikh Zayed Road Exit 5 in Dubai, 15 minutes from Ain Dubai, ideally located between both the Dubai and Abu Dhabi International Airports.

For more information, please visit www.dubaiparksandresorts.com

