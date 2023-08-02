Renowned global interiors brands, Pottery Barn and West Elm, welcome the launch of their new stores at one of the largest and most luxurious shopping destination in Riyadh, Granada Mall. Pottery Barn is renowned for its synonymous quality and craftsmanship, while West Elm furniture offers modern furniture and home decor featuring inspiring designs and colors, expand their footprint in the Kingdom, offering Riyadh residents a world-class shopping experience and an exquisite selection of home décor choices from both brands.

Located in Riyadh, the ground floor at the Granada Mall serves as the unique location for Pottery Barn and West Elm stores in the city. Spanning over 757 sq. metres and 852 sq. metres respectively, both stores showcase a curated collection of furnishings and accessories that embody timeless elegance and modern design. With their classic yet contemporary aesthetic, both brands inspire customers to create beautiful living spaces that reflect their own unique style and personality.

The new Pottery Barn store showcases furniture collections that blend classic style with heirloom quality and character perfectly alongside exclusive décor collections, aiming to enhance the shopping experience for all customers. With its curated selection and timeless design aesthetic, the store inspiration for every room - from living and dining to bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and outdoor spaces.

The grand opening of the store promises an immersive shopping experience like no other. Visitors will be captivated by the store's inviting ambiance, meticulously designed displays, and a wide array of premium products. From luxurious furniture to exquisite bedding, lighting, rugs, and decorative accessories, Pottery Barn offers everything needed to transform a house into a dream home.

The new West Elm store displays a carefully curated selection of modern and stylish home furnishings that reflect the brand's commitment to modern aesthetics and craftsmanship. With their thoughtfully designed displays and inspiring atmosphere, West Elm invites customers to explore an array of furniture, lighting, textiles, and accessories that effortlessly blend form and function.

With a focus on modern design and versatility, West Elm caters to diverse design tastes and lifestyles. From sleek and contemporary to mid-century modern and bohemian chic, West Elm offers an extensive collection that caters to every aesthetic preference. Customers can explore a wide range of products designed for every room in the home, including living areas, dining spaces, bedrooms, home offices, and outdoor areas.

Visitors can expect to find the latest seasonal collections, timeless favourites, and a range of styles to suit all tastes and interior needs.

Pottery Barn and West Elm offer complimentary design services, that allow customers to further personalize their shopping experience with the assistance of their specially trained Design Crew team. Virtually, in-store, or at home, the design experts will help customers add an increased personalized touch as they embark on their new shopping journey.

The Pottery Barn store and West Elm stores at Granada Mall are now open, inviting the residents of Riyadh to experience the art of creating beautiful, functional, and inviting spaces. Don't miss this opportunity to discover the perfect pieces that will transform your home into a sanctuary of style.

-Ends-

About Pottery Barn:

Pottery Barn is a premier home furnishings and décor brand that offers timeless designs, exceptional quality, and expert craftsmanship. With a wide range of furniture, accessories, and decorative items, Pottery Barn helps customers create stylish and inviting living spaces that reflect their unique personalities. Pottery Barn operates stores worldwide and is dedicated to delivering an outstanding shopping experience and unparalleled customer service.

About West Elm:

West Elm is a modern and stylish home furnishings retailer known for its unique and inspiring designs of furniture and home décor. Originating in Brooklyn, USA, where it first opened in 2002, it has since become a favourite destination for design lovers expanding to include 38 stores across North America and is continuing to grow. West Elm designs reflect a variety of styles mixing clean lines, natural textures and global accents to create authentic, affordable, and approachable designs for modern living. Their talented designers work closely each season with local and global artisans and independent collaborators to develop exclusive products that won't be found anywhere else.

