New Event Developments has announced the launch of its latest residential project, LAYAL Residence, in Egypt’s New Capital. The project comes as part of the company’s expansion strategy in Egypt’s real estate market and reflects its continued investment activity in the capital.

Dr. Hamid Al Rgwy, Chairman of New Event Developments, said that the launch of LAYAL Residence reflects the company’s confidence in the New Capital as a key development and investment hub in the region.

He added that the company was among the early investors in the capital and entered the market during its initial development phase.

Al Rgwy noted that LAYAL Residence is the company’s second project in the R8 district and its fourth project in the New Capital overall, underscoring its continued focus on the area.

He described R8 as a high-value investment zone with a strategic location near key roads and essential services, which enhances the potential success of developments in the district and offers strong residential and investment value to clients.

He further explained that the company is simultaneously implementing its expansion plans in both the Egyptian and Saudi markets through strong entities and strategic partnerships.

He noted that the company has a diversified portfolio of projects inside and outside Egypt and is targeting measured expansion in the coming period to achieve a balance between rapid growth and maintaining real estate product quality.

He added that the Egyptian real estate market still holds promising opportunities despite economic changes, particularly with continued real demand for property and the ongoing expansion of new cities and infrastructure development, which supports the company’s expansion plans over the coming years.

Tarek El-Gedawy, Chief Commercial Officer of New Event Developments, said that LAYAL Residence features several competitive advantages, including its location, the variety of unit types, and its low-density design, in addition to integrated services aimed at providing an advanced residential experience for residents.

He explained that the project is located in the R8 district on 38 feddans, directly overlooking the Central Axis and close to the Diplomatic District. The development includes a range of residential units, including apartments, duplexes, townhouses, and twin houses, within an integrated residential community based on a low-density concept designed to provide greater privacy and comfort.

El-Gedawy added that the company relies heavily on digital solutions and modern marketing tools to reach customers, while also offering flexible payment plans with competitive down payments and installment periods of up to 12 years to support buyers’ purchasing capacity and attract demand for the project.

For her part, Dina Anwar, Head of Marketing and Public Relations at New Event Developments, said the company adopted a pre-launch marketing strategy aimed at building market anticipation and increasing awareness of the project’s brand ahead of its official launch.

She noted that the campaign combined outdoor advertising, digital platforms, and media coverage, which helped establish an early market presence for LAYAL Residence.

She added that the slogan “Layaly Enty Feha Qamary” was selected as part of a branding approach focused on creating an emotional connection between customers and the project through a distinctive identity that reflects the project’s concept.

Anwar noted that the campaign benefited from the market recognition associated with the Qamary brand, which contributed to strengthening the project’s visibility and customer awareness.

She disclosed that New Event follows a sales and marketing strategy based on studying customer needs and offering value in relation to pricing, while maintaining quality standards. Additionally, the company aims to market the project both locally and internationally, particularly targeting Arab buyers and Egyptians living abroad.

Anwar explained that the project’s marketing plan focuses on highlighting its main features, including location, design, services, and lifestyle elements, alongside promotional campaigns in Egypt and overseas aimed at reaching different customer segments.

She also pointed out that the company relies on an in-house marketing team in cooperation with specialized real estate marketing firms to expand customer reach and support sales targets for the project. Moreover, New Event is working according to scheduled implementation plans to ensure projects are delivered on time and in line with quality standards.

Mohamed Tammam, representative of Archrete, the project’s engineering consultant, said the architectural design of LAYAL Residence is based on a modern urban planning approach focused on balancing aesthetics and functionality, while emphasizing open spaces, privacy, and quality of life.

He explained that the project was designed in line with smart city and sustainability concepts, with a planned distribution of green spaces, water features, and recreational services aimed at creating an integrated environment that supports residents’ comfort and enhances the overall living experience.

Tammam added that the design reflects New Event Developments’ vision of delivering a modern urban product aligned with international standards in planning and execution, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Amer, Chief Financial Officer of New Event Developments, said that LAYAL Residence represents one of the company’s largest residential investments, noted that the company’s financial position enables it to maintain strong construction progress while continuing to launch new projects.

Amer added that the company relies on structured financing plans and flexible financial management to address current economic changes and rising development costs, while focusing on maintaining financial sustainability and preserving customer and investor confidence.

Eng. Amr Hussein, Projects Director at New Event Developments, said that the project includes a range of facilities and services, including landscaped green areas, lagoons, a clubhouse, swimming pools, recreational and sports areas, walking and jogging tracks, as well as security services, smart gates, and commercial and service areas.

Hussein added that the company applies strict standards in selecting construction materials and finishing specifications to maintain quality levels, while also using value engineering mechanisms to manage costs and maintain execution efficiency without affecting the final product quality.

He indicated that the company is working to complete and deliver projects according to agreed timelines with clients.

He concluded that the project features carefully planned building heights of up to eight floors to enhance privacy and maintain an open visual layout. Deliveries are expected within four years, according to the project’s scheduled timeline and construction standards.