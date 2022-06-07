DUBAI, UAE/PRNewswire/ -- Neuropedia Children's Neuroscience Center, the first highly specialised paediatric neuroscience centre in the UAE, inaugurated its new branch in Sharjah. The inauguration was done by board members of Sahara Healthcare City, in the presence of Neuropedia's executive management, medical practitioners and support staff.

The new centre represents a major milestone in Neuropedia's four-year journey treating children and supporting parents. It will be serving the community and patients at large, providing care par excellence.

Strategically partnering with Sahara Healthcare City to launch Neuropedia in Sharjah was a result of the city's clinical proficiency that is supported by the most advanced medical technology. Sahara Healthcare City is also located on the border between Sharjah and Dubai and is a one-stop solution to community healthcare needs and benefits.

Akram Ammar, Managing Director of Sahara Healthcare City said: "As part of our vision to be a leading destination in the provision of premium patient care to national and international communities, it gives us great pleasure to be hosting Neuropedia's expansion into Sharjah. We look forward to advancing the UAE health sector on our journey to empowering national medical tourism through distinct expertise and knowledge."

Neuropedia is the first comprehensive paediatric neurosciences centre, providing world-class expertise in neurological, psychological, behavioural and rehabilitative science. The centre currently has the best paediatric neurologists in Dubai, and with this new branch in Sharjah, it will be reflecting its heightened care and integrity by offering comprehensive care for infants, children and young people with a wide spectrum of acute and chronic neurological, developmental, behavioural and psychological disorders.

Dr Arif Khan, founding CEO and medical director and consultant paediatric neurologist at Neuropedia, said: "Our mission is to serve children and people with developmental delay and learning needs by offering them evidence-based therapy. As we seek to cater to children all over the UAE, expanding to Sharjah through Sahara Healthcare City was an ideal choice for us given its facilities and strategic location."

The centre in Sharjah will bring together paediatric neurologists, child psychiatrists and allied health professionals trained in the UK, Europe and the USA. The centre believes in a multi-disciplinary approach and works to cater to needs unique to each child and family. This specialised care will be provided by a board-certified team of highly qualified, motivated and passionate health professionals keeping children and families at the centre of the decision-making process

On par with its world-class global healthcare, education and training are also top priorities for Neuropedia. It consistently strives to impart education to families, healthcare workers and schools locally and nationally on dealing with children with complex neurological problems.

Neuropedia Sharjah is located on the seventh floor of Sahara Healthcare City. For more information or to book an appointment, contact the centre on 06-742 7799 or info@neuropedia.ae.

About Neuropedia:

Neuropedia Children's Neuroscience Center is the first highly specialised pediatric neuroscience center in UAE, offering state-of-the-art expert care to children and young people across the UAE and GCC countries.

Neuropedia, the neuroscience center in Dubai provides comprehensive care for infants, children and young people with a wide spectrum of acute and chronic neurological, developmental, behavioral and psychological disorders.

The Pediatric Neuroscience specialist care is provided by a board-certified team of highly qualified, motivated and passionate health professionals keeping the child and family at the center of decision making process. At Neuropedia Dubai, we bring together pediatric neurologists, child psychiatrists and allied health professionals trained in the UK, Europe and USA. We believe in a multi-disciplinary approach and work together to cater to the needs unique to each child and family. We see children from ages 0-16 years and in some special circumstances up to 18 years of age. Children's neuroscience center never fails to provide children and families with a comprehensive approach from initial diagnosis and treatment to rehabilitation and long-term follow-up care under one roof.

About Sahara Healthcare City:

Sahara Healthcare City aims to become the UAE's first medical destination to offer medical and surgical treatment, served by professional competencies of different disciplines all gathered under one roof to provide assistance to patients of the UAE and beyond.

Contact: Reem Masswadeh, E: reem@tpra.me

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833281/Sahara_Healthcare_City_1.jpg