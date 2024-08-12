New partnership to drive value across issuers and merchants in the GCC and Africa markets

UAE: Network International, a leading provider of digital payment solutions in the Middle East and Africa, announces a strategic partnership with Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing company and leader in creating customer loyalty programs. This collaboration aims to revolutionize loyalty solutions across the region by combining Network International's robust payment infrastructure with Epsilon's innovative loyalty management expertise.

Through this first-of-its-kind partnership in the region, Network International will leverage Epsilon's advanced analytics and technology platforms to offer tailored loyalty programs that drive customer engagement and retention for businesses across various sectors. Epsilon's extensive experience in designing personalized customer experiences will complement Network International's payment solutions, enabling merchants to build deeper connections with their customers and enhance overall brand loyalty.

Nandan Mer, Group Chief Executive Officer, Network International, commented: “Network International is proud to partner with Epsilon to support the growth strategies of our clients. As a leading digital payments company serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000 merchants across the region, we are confident this new partnership will be pivotal in driving value for our clients. It is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class solutions for our customers during an era of digital transformation.”

Elliott Clayton, Managing Director, Epsilon, added, "Partnering with Network International allows us to expand our footprint in key markets (GCC/Africa) and deliver impactful loyalty programs that drive measurable business outcomes. Together, we will enable brands to create meaningful connections with their customers and foster long-term loyalty."

As businesses increasingly prioritize customer retention and engagement, the Network International-Epsilon partnership promises to deliver scalable, predictive, and data-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of today's digital economy. By integrating Epsilon's loyalty capabilities with Network International's payment solutions, businesses can expect enhanced customer insights, increased transaction volumes, and improved overall profitability.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

About Epsilon

Epsilon is a global advertising and marketing technology company positioned at the center of Publicis Groupe. We connect advertisers with consumers to drive performance while respecting and protecting consumer privacy and client data. Epsilon accelerates clients’ ability to harness the power of their first-party data to enhance, activate and measure campaigns with confidence. We believe in an open, privacy-first advertising ecosystem. Over decades, we’ve built the industry’s most comprehensive identity graph to give brands, agencies and publishers the ability to reach real consumers across all channels and the open web. For more information, visit www.epsilon.com.