Nestlé announced a partnership with Dubai AI Campus to develop a cutting-edge AI-powered tool that leverages artificial intelligence to identify product innovation opportunities. This innovative tool will analyze emerging trends and provide consumer insights, enabling Nestlé to make actionable decisions that uncover new business opportunities and accelerate product development to meet the evolving needs of consumers across the region. This partnership also aligns with Dubai AI Campus’ vision of fostering a collaborative environment that drives technological advancement and positions Dubai as a global leader in innovation.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during a ceremony at DIFC in the presence of Laurent Freixe, Nestlé CEO; Remy Ejel, Nestlé Executive Vice President and Head of Zone AOA (Asia, Oceania and Africa); Yasser Abdul Malak, Nestlé MENA Chairman & CEO; Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority; and Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub.

Commenting on this partnership Yasser Abdul Malak, Nestlé Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Dubai AI Campus to pioneer the use of AI, strengthening our capabilities in anticipating consumer trends and innovating for the future. Dubai’s dynamic business environment, digital and technological leadership, and forward-thinking approach make it an ideal location for this initiative. We look forward to seeing how this AI solution will drive meaningful innovation that benefits our consumers and customers.”

“We are proud to partner with Nestlé to pioneer the use of AI in shaping the future of the food and beverage industry. Dubai AI Campus is dedicated to empowering global corporations by providing cutting-edge infrastructure, and fostering innovation. This collaboration reflects our commitment to driving AI-enabled solutions that anticipate consumer trends and deliver transformative value. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for innovation that benefit businesses and consumers alike.” added Mohammad Alblooshi, CEO of DIFC Innovation Hub.