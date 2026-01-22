Dubai, UAE – NEOPAY, one of the leading digital payments and merchant solutions providers in the UAE, has announced a strategic partnership with UAE-based Fintech Nymbl to enable Nymbl QX, a QR-based order-at-table and pay-at- table solution designed to simplify dining experiences and streamline operations for food and beverage merchants across the UAE.

Through this collaboration, NEOPAY merchants can offer customers the ability to browse menus, place orders, and complete payments directly from their table using a QR code. The solution removes the need for physical menus, ordering queues, or waiting for payment collection, allowing restaurants to operate more efficiently while delivering a smoother and more intuitive customer journey.

Commenting on the partnership, Umair Siddiqui, Head of VAS, Data and Lending at NEOPAY, said: “Through our partnership with Nymbl, we are extending the value of our business-in-a-box proposition by enabling a ready-to-deploy, pay-at- table solution for F&B merchants. Nymbl QX helps eliminate friction from both ordering and payment, allowing merchants to focus on service quality while enabling customers to enjoy a more seamless dining experience. This collaboration supports our broader commitment to strengthening digital adoption across merchant ecosystems, and delivering practical, scalable solutions that address real operational needs.”

“Nymbl QX” is available on NEOPAY’s payment network, and merchants can instantly enable the payment option at the time of onboarding. The platform focuses on two core capabilities that deliver immediate impact: order management and secure digital payments, enabling restaurants to manage dine-in orders seamlessly while accelerating table turnover and improving service flow.

Dayan V Ipe, CEO of Nymbl, said: “We are pleased to deepen our collaboration with NEOPAY by bringing Nymbl QX to its F&B merchant network. By combining QR-based ordering with integrated payments, we are enabling restaurants to improve efficiency, reduce wait times, and offer a more convenient experience for diners, while maintaining secure and reliable payment processing.”

Looking ahead, NEOPAY and Nymbl expect the collaboration to scale in line with growing demand for order- and pay-at- table solutions across the UAE’s food and beverage industry. As more restaurants adopt digital-first service models, the partnership is positioned to support wider rollout across the F&B network over the next few years.

The partnership reflects broader digital adoption trends within the UAE’s hospitality and payments ecosystem, where merchants are increasingly embracing contactless, QR-enabled solutions to enhance customer experience, reduce operational issues, and support a fully cashless dining environment.

About NEO PAY

NEO PAY is the UAE’s leading digital payments provider, offering secure, scalable, and data- driven solutions for merchants across industries. With in-house processing capabilities and deep data insights, NEO PAY enables seamless integration and customized financial payments services for SMEs and large enterprises alike.

Learn More: https://www.neopay.ae/en/home/

About Nymbl

Nymbl is a UAE-based fintech focused on building value-added software and payment applications for merchants. Nymbl’s product suite covers the full spectrum of business and payment needs, including POS software, inventory management, accounting, payroll, table side settlement, payment links, pay-at-table solutions, and more, empowering merchants with an integrated, scalable, and modern operational stack.

Learn More: https://www.benymbl.co