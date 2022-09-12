Neirouz LAHMADI, CEO and Founder of Business Gate Luxembourg and Elite Expert in Dubai United Arab Emirates, joins forces with Mohamed SI AHMED.

This strategic partnership will make Mohamed SI AHMED, the company CMO and official Partner within all jurisdictions.

Elite Expert is growing into a first-choice actor with a scope on the whole Europe, Middle East & North Africa region.

Neirouz LAHMADI and Mohamed SI AHMED, complement each other in their vision and their ways of doing business, both are already collaborating for several years and on several projects. These past collaborations have marked the beginning of a synergy between the two entrepreneurs whose vision is focused on the international market and particularly on the Europe, Middle East, and North Africa zone. Neirouz LAHMADI brings his strategic vision, his skills as a Managing Director in the financial sector, funds management, banking, economic advisory, business consultancy, wealth management and real estate investments. Mohamed SI AHMED brings his proven marketing skills, fresh new touch, and his business vision customer oriented, as well as his entrepreneurial expertise in consulting, business management, corporate strategy, and bright know-how in brand development.

This strategic partnership marks the beginning of a collaboration on the international scene where both entrepreneurs are already present with offices in Luxembourg and Dubai (UAE). With a solid knowledge of the EMEA market, a dual Western and Eastern cultures, and a very strong business network in this region. Elite Expert assists individuals, companies, private investors, family offices and start-ups to create their business structure quickly and easily, to find the right investment, to increase their wealth and to strengthen the development and expansion of their business.

The operation is currently being finalized and the entrepreneurs are now working on the development of the structure and on coming other innovative projects.

“Through this partnership, Elite Expert strengthens its position in the United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg and increases its competitiveness on the EMEA market. The convergence of resources and our expertise will allow Elite Expert to develop its range of services and to provide through our one-stop-shop business gate, the most appropriate global business solutions, and real estate investment’s opportunities”

Neirouz LAHMADI, CEO & Founder at Elite Expert Dubai & Business Gate Luxembourg

“This strategic partnership represents an ideal solution, both for Neirouz LAHMADI and for me. Each party has complementary skills, and we believe that their combination will allow us to offer a more attractive range of customized services in an increasingly demanding and constantly evolving market. Our way of working is to combine excellence, business ethics and transparency for better results and ensure the trust of our clients.”

Mohamed SI AHMED, CMO & Partner at Elite Expert Dubai

About Neirouz LAHMADI

Neirouz LAHMADI has expertise as a Managing Director in the financial sector, funds management, banking, economic advisory, business consultancy, wealth management and real estate investments. He was General Manager at Regus (IWG) Luxembourg, Subsidiary Managing Director & Country Manager at The Citco Group, over 4 years as Chairman Of The AmCham Real Estate Committee, real estate director at Intertrust Group Luxembourg before founding Business Gate Luxembourg in April 2019.

Neirouz LAHMADI masters the senior management know- how as the company face and ambassador with a particular focus on business development strategies, planning and coordination of local and global projects with 25 years of expertise in Europe and in the MENA zone, and proven results, proven leadership, and a rich valuable professional network. Entrepreneurial mindset, shiny leader with positive energy and perseverance, respectful of policies and ethics with visionary mind, passionate, loyal, contagiously motivated with a diplomatic attitude.

About Mohamed SI AHMED

Mohamed SI AHMED is a Marketing Director and entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience working with global and local brands in a variety of fields including Telecommunications, Marketing and IT. He combines art and science to develop transformational strategies that drive revenue growth and position brands for the future. He was Founder & Managing Director at SuccessCom for 4 years, Senior Marketing Manager at SFR Luxembourg and Head Of Marketing at Eltrona before founding Mohamed SI AHMED Company in August 2021.

Currently, Mohamed is the CEO and Founder of Mohamed SI AHMED Company in the EMEA region. He excels in transforming an organization's marketing approach to maximize revenue, ROI and profit opportunities in a competitive and challenging environment. Mohamed has a passion for combining data with creative solutions to deliver exceptional results for brands while reaching consumers at an individual level.

A customer-focused, results-driven leader, he spearheads strategic development and execution of marketing and business strategy.