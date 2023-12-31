Muscat: As a testament to its commitment to loyal customers, NBO offers a unique 360-degree Rewards Program, presenting a bouquet of rewards and redemption points for a personalised and enjoyable banking experience.

NBO Rewards Program is Oman’s best 360-degree banking reward initiative that provides its valued customers points for their everyday banking activities. The Rewards Program points can be earned and redeemed across a wide range of products and services, offering seamless and attractive redemption options while delivering maximum value for customer from their earned points.

The loyalty program, launched in 2014 exclusively for cardholders, has been revamped into a comprehensive 360-degree rewards plan. This program recognises and rewards customers for utilising the various services of the bank such as card transactions, deposit increments, salary transfers to NBO, NBO app transactions, and the acquisition of additional products from NBO.

Accumulated reward points can be redeemed for different services, including settling mobile phone bills, credit card payments, utility bills for electricity and water, items from the NBO reward store, and making purchases at partner stores using NBO POS machines. Additionally, these points offer the flexibility to obtain online gift vouchers.

Commenting on the product, Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager Retail Products, said: “Our Rewards Program has gained immense popularity among customers, apparent from the substantial number of redemptions. It stands out as the most successful rewards program in Oman’s banking sector, underscoring our commitment to delivering exceptional value and advantages to our loyal customer base. NBO Rewards Program unlocks great value for consumers through a curated set of benefits, which include accelerated rewards and redemption points. We have been continuously working on innovative products to strengthen value proposition for customers and deliver premium benefits at convenience."

Registering for our Rewards Program is effortless and complimentary for all. To enroll, simply log in to NBO Internet Banking or NBO App, click on the Rewards Program, and become a member. As a welcome gesture, a reward of 600 free bonus points awaits upon sign-up.

The registration points remain valid for 3 months, while all accrued points enjoy a substantial 3-year validity period. Redemption can be conveniently done online or through NBO terminals equipped with the Rewards Program feature.

The NBO Rewards Program extends valuable opportunities to its valued customers, allowing them to enjoy a range of benefits and products. This reflects NBO's steadfast commitment to continually enhance the overall banking experience for all its clientele.

Comprehensive details regarding NBO’s array of accounts, products, and exclusive offers are readily accessible at www.nbo.om, available through direct communication with the NBO Call Centre or via the user-friendly NBO Mobile App.