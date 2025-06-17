Sharjah, The Middle East Rubber and Tyre Expo (MRTE 2025) kicked off today, Tuesday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, and will run until June 19.

Launched with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and organized by TechnoBiz, the exhibition features the participation of over 80 exhibitors representing major local and global tyre manufacturing companies.

The exhibition was officially inaugurated by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah. The opening was attended by H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah; Sultan Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah; and Peram Prasada Rao, CEO of TechnoBiz, along with representatives from participating companies.

Following the inauguration, the attendees toured the exhibition diverse pavilions, where they explored a wide range of high-quality tyre products, polymer and rubber solutions, and state-of-the-art tyre manufacturing technologies, equipment, and technical services.

This year’s edition of the Middle East Rubber and Tyre Expo marks the largest iteration to date, held concurrent with four industry events: the Middle East RotoMoulding Trade Expo, Middle East Polymer & Cable Expo, Middle East Compound & Extrusion Expo 2025 (MCEE 2025), and Middle East Polymer Week 2025.

These events collectively provide an integrated platform for fostering collaboration, sharing expertise, and gaining insight into the accelerating developments across the polymer value chain.

In his remarks, H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed Sharjah Chamber’s commitment to supporting events that reinforce the emirate’s position as a leading economic and industrial hub.

“These events are designed to offer productive platforms for knowledge and expertise exchange, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of local enterprises in regional and global markets, fostering strategic business partnerships, and attracting high-value investments that advance the industrial economic landscape,” he said.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa stated that Expo Centre Sharjah continues to strengthen its position as a premier destination for hosting specialized exhibitions that serve critical economic sectors in both domestic and regional markets.

He noted that the record scale of this year’s edition, measured by exhibitor count, company profile, and the range of technologies presented, reflects the strong confidence global and local firms place in Expo Sharjah as a strategic platform for deal-making, fostering partnerships, and exploring the latest innovations in the manufacturing, rubber, tire, and polymer industries.

For his part, Peram Prasada Rao said that MRTE 2025 is not merely a trade exhibition, but a platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative networking, bringing together leading minds and technologies in the polymer industry.

“The Middle East Polymer Week is a vital initiative. It empowers professionals with the latest knowledge and connects them with global experts. Events like this are essential for driving sustainable growth and innovation in the rubber and tire industry,” he added.

A major highlight of this year’s edition of Middle East Rubber and Tyre Expo is the Sri Lanka Rubber and Tyre Pavilion, supported by the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka.

Featuring 12 leading Sri Lankan manufacturers, the pavilion offers visitors a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of high-quality rubber and tyre products, advanced technical solutions, and specialized consulting services aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the rubber and plastics sector.

This reinforces the exhibition’s status as a key regional platform for industrial innovation and development. It also offers visitors valuable opportunities to establish new trade relationships with South Asian partners, particularly as Sri Lanka’s rubber exports to the UAE reached approximately USD 6.92 million in 2024.

The exhibition, open to visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., also features the Middle East Polymer Week, a specialized program offering technical training sessions, expert presentations, and professional development opportunities.