2 August, Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) recently welcomed 35 promising graduates into its flagship NBO Tomorrows’ Leaders Programme, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to investing in local talent and building a resilient, future-ready workforce for the Sultanate.

The onboarding event marked the beginning of a structured journey for the selected candidates, who were chosen through a comprehensive assessment and interview process. Designed to nurture early-career professionals, the NBO Tomorrows’ Leaders Programme plays a key role in preparing Oman’s youth for long-term careers in the banking and financial sector.

Dr. Ali Moosa Al Abri, General Manager & Chief Human Resources Officer at NBO, said, "Talent development is one of our core priorities and we take pride in building a culture that supports growth at every stage of a professional journey. Welcoming these young graduates into our programme reflects our belief in Omani potential and our responsibility to empower the next generation of national leaders. This is not just about filling roles; it is about preparing individuals to navigate complexity, embrace change and lead with purpose in a rapidly evolving environment.

For over 50 years, NBO has carried a proud legacy of investing in people. The Academy of Excellence stands as a cornerstone of that heritage, having long been at the forefront of developing local talent in the financial sector. Our future depends on how well we equip today’s talent, and we are committed to doing so with intention and care. The Programme aligns with Oman Vision 2040 objectives to enable a generation of capable, empowered youth who contribute to building a stronger, more prosperous nation," Al Abri added.

The NBO Tomorrows’ Leaders Programme is part of the bank’s broader strategy to nurture Omani talent across all career levels. This includes Tamayuz, a high-potential development initiative aimed at equipping emerging leaders within the bank with the skills, experience and mentorship required to potentially take on senior roles. In parallel, NBO runs an annual internship programme, offering university students across the Sultanate meaningful on-the-job training that bridges academic learning with real-world experience.

Together, these initiatives form a cohesive framework that reflects NBO’s purpose-driven approach to human capital development. By supporting talent from entry through mid-career, the bank continues to play an active role in advancing national goals for workforce sustainability and economic empowerment.