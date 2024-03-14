MUSCAT – In a dedicated effort to streamline and elevate banking services for its valued customers, NBO Muzn Islamic Banking has announced its strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf to digitise the payment process for the Haj pilgrimage. This innovative system brings efficiency and convenience to travel agencies, the Ministry of Awqaf, and the pilgrims alike. The digitalised payment process enhances the overall experience for both businesses and individual pilgrims by providing a seamless and user-friendly platform.

Salima Al Marzoqi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO Muzn Islamic Banking, said: "We are delighted to join hands with the Ministry of Awqaf to bring about a transformative change in the payment process for the Haj pilgrimage. The digitalised payment process is a significant leap forward in line with Oman Vision 2040 to digitise government services and offers all beneficiaries involved a user-friendly experience. Muzn Islamic Banking is proud to be the first bank to pioneer such a service in collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf, simplifying the pilgrimage registration and payment process with an ecosystem concept. We are confident that this will contribute to the success of the Haj pilgrimage, providing a smooth and efficient payment experience for all. This partnership aligns with Muzn Islamic Banking's commitment to innovation and service excellence in the realm of Islamic banking.”

Muzn Islamic Banking Window, in partnership with the Ministry of Awqaf, aims to create a more optimised and efficient workflow. The implementation of the digitalised payment system is designed to provide convenience for travel agencies, the Ministry of Awqaf, and pilgrims, significantly reducing the complexity of financial transactions.

This innovative solution caters to both business-to-business and business-to-consumer needs, ensuring a comprehensive solution for the entire ecosystem. NBO Muzn Islamic Banking remains dedicated to providing innovative and Sharia-compliant financial services, with a focus on customer satisfaction and technological advancement.

As a pioneer in the financial industry, Muzn Islamic Banking Window continues to set new standards for excellence.