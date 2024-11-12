MUSCAT — National Bank of Oman (NBO) announces the launch of Garmin Pay., a seamless payment solution empowers customers to make secure, contactless payments directly from their Garmin smartwatches. As the first bank in Oman to offer Garmin Pay, NBO continues to lead digital banking innovation, providing customers with seamless and convenient ways to manage their finances.

Garmin Pay allows NBO customers to store their NBO Credit, Debit and Badeel Prepaid Cards information securely on their Garmin devices, enabling transactions by simply tapping their smartwatch. This secure, hassle-free payment method aligns with NBO’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences through advanced digital solutions, making everyday transactions faster and easier.

Setting up Garmin Pay is straightforward. Customers can link their NBO Credit, Debit and Badeel Prepaid Cards through the Garmin Connect app, ensuring secure card information storage directly on their smartwatch. Once set up, transactions can be made at any contactless payment terminal by holding the device near the reader. This makes it ideal for various purchasing scenarios – from quick coffee runs to retail shopping.

NBO’s introduction of Garmin Pay is part of its broader digital strategy to offer innovative financial solutions that align with its customers’ evolving needs. This new feature strengthens the bank’s position as a digital leader and supports Oman’s vision of fostering a tech-savvy, digitally empowered society.

For more information about Garmin Pay and NBO’s suite of digital banking solutions, please visit the NBO Website or contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000.