Muscat, Oman – The National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Ooredoo Fintech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to establish a strategic partnership focused on digital financial services and payment solutions in Oman.

The signing ceremony took place at NBO’s Head Office in Muscat on Tuesday, 31 March 2026. This partnership marks the start of a joint effort to develop a digital wallet ecosystem and aligns with Oman Vision 2040 by supporting the Sultanate’s digital transformation and fostering innovation in a diversified, technology-driven financial sector.

The MoU sets a framework for both parties to explore collaboration across key areas. These include digital wallet ecosystem development, payment services and settlement arrangements, banking and financial infrastructure support, joint initiatives in digital financial services, and other mutually agreed financial technology initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohammed Yahya Al Jabri, Assistant General Manager and Head of Global Transaction Banking at NBO, said, “This MoU reflects our continued focus on advancing innovation in Oman’s financial services sector. Through our collaboration with Ooredoo Fintech, we aim to explore solutions that support the growth of digital payments and strengthen the infrastructure needed to deliver efficient financial services.”

Noor Al Lawati, Country Head at Ooredoo Fintech Oman, added: “Collaborating with NBO reflects a shared ambition to push the boundaries of what digital financial services can offer in Oman. Together, we are combining NBO's proven banking strength with walletii's agile platform to deliver an experience that is greater than the sum of its parts.”

The MoU outlines a high-level understanding between the two parties to cooperate as strategic partners and identify mutually beneficial opportunities. Specific terms and initiatives will be defined in separate agreements. Through this agreement, NBO and Ooredoo Fintech aim to support the growth of financial technology and digital payments in the Sultanate and strengthen the wider financial services ecosystem for corporates and fintechs.

About Ooredoo Fintech

Ooredoo Financial Technology International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Group, established to build and scale an integrated fintech ecosystem across the MENA region. With innovative digital financial services live in multiple markets, Ooredoo Fintech focuses on enabling financial inclusion by delivering secure, regulated, and accessible solutions for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: https://www.ofti.app/

For information about walletii by Ooredoo in Oman, visit: https://www.walletii.com/om