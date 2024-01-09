Al-Rushaid: The engaging content and proactive response took our platforms to new levels of excellence

Digital Communications played an instrumental to enriching customer experience and magnifying social contribution

3.2 million interactions and a significant increase in the number of followers across all platforms

Our focus on innovation and transparency enables more effective communication with our customers and employees

Using innovative channels, Internal Communications fostered a work environment where all our employees feel connected and informed

Our website stands out with its dynamic, attractive and user-friendly interface

As we are approaching the end of 2023, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continued to dominate banking social media landscape in Kuwait, in terms of the number of followers as well as interactions and engagement across different platforms. In addition, the bank’s social media pages played an instrumental role in enriching customer experience through the proactive response, and customers’ impressive interaction with its engaging content.

NBK has the highest number of followers among all banks in Kuwait, with over 2.2 million followers across all platforms by the end of 2023.

During this year, the bank received 3.2 million interactions and increased the number of its followers by 160,000 followers on all platforms including Instagram, X, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube.

In addition, staying up to date with trends on TikTok was an important goal in 2023, as the bank succeeded in achieving more than 332,000 views on this platform, demonstrating impressive engagement from a large audience.

Commenting on these accomplishments, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Rushaid, AGM, Head of Digital Communications at National Bank of Kuwait said, “We are proud of our achievements in digital communication in 2023, which reflect our commitment to setting standards for meaningful and effective communicating with our customers, employees, and other stakeholders. This stems from our belief in the powerful role of effective communication in strengthening relationships and stimulating innovation.”

“During 2023, NBK’s Communications team worked hard to develop and implement effective communication strategies that had a positive impact on our business, noting that the engaging content and proactive responses took our platforms to new levels of excellence and leadership,” he added.

“We continue to benefit from social media, which recorded a growth in the follower base by 10% during 2023, as a vital means of communication and engagement, while focusing on real-time interaction with customers, in addition to highlighting the different aspects of our social contributions,” he emphasized.

“Last year witnessed the launch of campaigns aimed at attracting potential customers, in addition to our pivotal role in supporting the regulatory authorities’ campaigns and keen endeavors to educate customers, most notably the Central Bank of Kuwait’s “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, which aims to promote financial inclusion and disseminate educational materials and awareness content,” he noted.

NBK is constantly updating its social media content, ranging from educational and media awareness campaigns, in addition to engaging content and challenge competitions that give followers the opportunity to enter draws on valuable prizes and exceptional rewards.

It is worth mentioning that NBK’s presence spans various social media platforms including Facebook, X, Snapchat, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube, underscoring its keenness to keep pace with all developments in order to satisfy customers’ needs and expectations, in addition to its constant endeavors to optimize communication with followers on these platforms.

Internal Communications

Recognizing the importance of internal communications, NBK has revolutionized its internal communication strategy. Using innovative channels and personalized content, we have fostered a cohesive environment where every employee feels connected, informed and empowered.

The introduction of interactive platforms, real-time updates, and comprehensive information dissemination resulted in developing a comprehensive strategy for internal communications that act as a hub for news and announcements delivered to all employees across different locations.

Improving website user experience

NBK’s commitment to providing an enhanced user experience has been embodied through continuous improvements to the website, by focusing on transparency, accessibility, customer centricity, as well as attractive design.

During 2023, NBK focused on improving website user experience through a new, more attractive and interactive journey that helped achieve unprecedented increase in the number of website users.

The new design of some website pages includes more visually attractive elements when browsing the website content via mobile, which represents 89% of website visits.

During the year, the number of visits exceeded 8 million visits, 73% of which were interactive visits, where users browsed more than one page during the same session, which boosted the number of webpages views to 12 million views.

Supporting sustainability agenda

NBK’s Digital Communications also contributes to supporting the bank’s sustainability agenda by sharing content on its activities related to the four sustainability pillars, covering ESG areas.