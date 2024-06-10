Al-Ablani: We have unwavering dedication to providing exceptional professional development opportunities to our employees

A key milestone in developing and upskilling our human resources as per the highest quality and excellence standards

Collaboration includes aiding the children of NBK employees in undergraduate studies at IE University

Agreement covers several areas including talent development and promoting corporate innovation

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) signed an exclusive collaboration agreement with IE University – Spain, a globally recognized institution based in Spain and known for its innovative approach to higher education. The agreement covers several areas including talent development, promoting corporate innovation, developing and implementing integrated solutions, and leveraging the University’s capabilities in applied and academic research.

The signing ceremony was held at NBK Headquarters in the presence of Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, General Manager - Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, and Mrs. Irina Deneanu, Director, Corporate Relations Middle East Region at IE University, along with executives from both parties.

The agreement focuses on areas such as talent development, and will see IE University developing a tailored program to cater to the specific needs of NBK. This will be achieved through IE’s customized training design unit which leverages knowledge and materials from its training programs, Master’s programs from any of the five schools and the Executive Education Additionally, it includes promoting Corporate Innovation by designing, developing and implementing comprehensive innovation solutions together with NBK, and bringing IE University’s capacity, knowledge closer to NBK.

Through this agreement, NBK will also gain access to the applied research resources and capabilities of IE University, as well as priority invitations to register and attend the University’s events and annual open lectures.

Moreover, the agreement also includes aiding children of NBK Employees in master’s and undergraduate programs at IE University, which offers an innovative environment with the constant presence of important figures from the academic and business world..

Furthermore, IE shall facilitate and support access of all employees of NBK Group (Kuwait and IBG locations) to its training programs.

Meanwhile, NBK shall facilitate and support access by its employees to the training which IE offers, particularly allowing working hours which are compatible with the study needs of its employees who are admitted and who receive grants.

Commenting on this collaboration, Al-Ablani said: “This collaboration is a key milestone in developing and upskilling our human resources as per the highest quality and excellence standards by partnering with leading international universities and experts, with a view to further elevate their career.”

“This partnership demonstrates our culture and vision of investing in the human capital and striving to develop well-qualified national banking leaders according to the latest and highest international standards,” he remarked.

“This agreement reimagines the relationship between institutions and employees by providing benefits and aids to the children of the bank’s employees to pursue their undergraduate studies at the prestigious IE University with discounted tuition fees for the first year, for the first year, renewable for the following years of the program provided the students maintain an adequate academic performance,” he explained.

“NBK places the development of its people as a top priority, harnessing all its capabilities to contribute to their career progression by providing training and development programs held in partnership with globally renowned educational institutions, in order to keep pace with the key changes in the banking business,” he added.

Irina Deneanu said: “IE University is thrilled to announce a significant milestone as we sign the corporate benefits agreement with our esteemed partner, NBK. This achievement underscores the unwavering commitment of NBK and IE University to foster talent development and personal growth through continuous learning at a top-tier institution.”

She added: “At IE, we are dedicated to maintaining innovation at the forefront of corporate education. This will enhance creativity and drive positive impact, especially in our ever-evolving world. This agreement not only benefits NBK employees and their children by providing opportunities to pursue EMBAs, Masters, and Undergraduate degrees at IE University, but also strengthens our collaborative efforts to create a strong impact on the corporate community. We remain committed to delivering sustained success and innovation.”

It is worth mentioning that NBK places learning and training initiatives at the heart of its strategic plans. It also enjoys a unique work environment and culture akin to international peers, making it the private sector employer of choice for Kuwaiti fresh graduates. NBK harnesses all its tremendous capabilities to develop and upskill its human capital, and always seeks to unlock their creativity, which reflects positively on their performance, and strengthens its leading position, locally and regionally.

Founded in 1973, IE University is considered one of the leading and top ranked universities in the world according to international magazines and newspapers including Forbes, The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg.