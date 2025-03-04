Al-Ablani: We seek to attract top talent in engineering majors in line with our endeavors to boost Kuwaitization in the banking sector

We strive to join efforts with local institutions to support the economy and create job opportunities for national talent

Al-Atel: We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with a leading bank of NBK’s stature

Reflecting its dedication to attracting Kuwaiti talent and supporting national economy and Kuwait Vision 2035 by increasing Kuwaitization in the private sector, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) signed a letter of intent for a strategic partnership with Kuwait Society of Engineers, to recruit national talent from fresh graduates from various engineering majors.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, and Eng. Fahad Al-Otaibi, Secretary of Kuwait Society of Engineers, in the presence of a number of executives from both sides.

According to the letter of intent, the Employment Center at the Society of Engineers will provide NBK with the CVs and certificates of experience of registered Kuwaiti engineers who are willing to apply for jobs through the center, whereas NBK will announce the required jobs in engineering majors on the Society’s website or by any other means agreed upon by both sides.

Commenting on this, Al-Ablani said, “We are pleased to sign this strategic partnership with a prestigious organization such as the Kuwait Society of Engineers. Through this partnership, we seek to attract the best Kuwaiti talent in various engineering disciplines, as part of our strategy to promote sustainability and increase the localization of jobs in the banking sector,”

“This agreement will enable us to have greater access to national professionals in various engineering majors as well as young talents with new visions and innovative ideas that will help strengthen our organizational capabilities. The bank will provide them with the necessary training and development programs to enhance their efficiency and expertise, thus ensuring a high-quality and sustainable workforce,” he remarked.

“NBK maintains long-standing solid relationships with all public and private sector institutions, which we leverage to join efforts in serving our Country and work with all partners to support the economy and create job opportunities for national talent from fresh graduates, develop their skills and prepare them to be an active workforce in the future,” he emphasized.

On his part, Eng. Faisal Al-Atel, Chairman of Kuwait Society of Engineers said, “We are pleased to enter into this strategic partnership with a leading and a reputable bank of NBK’s stature, indicating that the Society is ready to extend all sorts of cooperation with the bank to realize the common vision of both sides.

NBK always seeks to solidify its leadership among private sector institutions in attracting, training, upskilling national talent. It also stands out as the private sector employer of choice and top recruiter of national talent and professionals, while also having the highest national employee retention rate.