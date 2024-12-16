Al-Matrouk: Periodic evacuations are conducted to ensure that security and safety teams are fully prepared to respond effectively to emergencies

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) recently carried out a successful fire drill evacuation at its headquarters in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. This exercise aimed to assess the readiness of security and safety teams in handling emergencies. The initiative reflects NBK’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees, while also fostering greater awareness of safety procedures within the workplace.

The fire drill evacuation was conducted in collaboration with Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) of the Ministry of Interior and Medical Emergency Services (EMS) of the Ministry of Health.

Commenting on this event, Mr. Khalid Al-Matrouk, Chief Security Officer and Head of Anti-Financial Crime at NBK, remarked: "The fire drill procedure is part of the security system implemented by the bank, which mandates the periodic execution of such drills across its buildings. This ensures the readiness of the bank’s facilities and employees to effectively respond to any emergency situations."

"The continuous implementation of fire drill evacuations has significantly enhanced the expertise of the bank’s employees in handling emergency situations and accidents. This was clearly demonstrated during the recent drill, where all employees showed great commitment to following the approved plan, adhering to the guidance and instructions provided by the security and supporting teams," Al-Matrouk further emphasized.

He also highlighted that NBK is dedicated to continually training its employees on evacuation plans to ensure their safety and security. Additionally, he pointed out that the success of this recent exercise is expected to lead to similar drills at other branches, further enhancing the preparedness and capability of all staff in managing emergency situations.

Al-Matrouk commended the efforts of the Ministry of Interior, and the Medical Emergency Services at the Ministry of Health, highlighting their crucial role in promoting awareness of safety procedures. He acknowledged their effective contribution in training employees across various institutions, ensuring they are well-prepared to face potential risks and emergency situations.

NBK consistently organizes training sessions and educational seminars for its employees focused on security and safety measures. This initiative is part of the bank's unwavering commitment to implementing the highest international safety standards, ensuring that all employees are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to handle potential risks and emergencies effectively.