NBK aims to solidify its leadership in the local market through the largest banking network

NBK’s branch services integrate with digital channels to ensure offering customers a comprehensive banking experience

Seeking to be always closer to customers around the clock inside and outside Kuwait to cater to their needs and deliver top-notch, quick and convenient service, National bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced opening its new branch at The Warehouse Kuwait Mall in Subahiya Area.

NBK always seek to enrich customers’ banking experience, by delivering impeccable banking experience nation-wide, aiming to solidify its leading position in the local market through the largest local banking network in terms of branch number and breadth.”

NBK’s branch expansion strategy mainly focuses on being closer to our customers, so as to integrate branches’ services with digital channels services to ensure offering customers a comprehensive banking experience.

All NBK’s banking products, services and payment solutions aim to serve customers’ needs, which are carefully identified through constant communication with all segments. This is made using the bank’s various digital channels and advanced analytical methods through cutting-edge AI and Data Analytics techniques, then working to serve those needs to ensure delivering an impeccable banking experience.

NBK continues to cement its leading position in the banking sector through the largest domestic banking network in Kuwait, with 72 branches. In addition, it stands out with the biggest owned ATM network totaling 450 onsite and offsite ATMs/CDMs.

It is worth mentioning that NBK’s new branches are on par with international standards, reflecting the radical changes introduced in the traditional branches concept, starting from the design, to the interactive services and advanced banking solutions provided, to keep pace with the fast-paced developments in the banking industry. These changes reflect the expectations of NBK Customers with whom the bank is always in touch to know about their needs and expectations, to ensure offering relevant services at the branches.