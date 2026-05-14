The award reflects NBK’s outstanding performance and distinction among its peers across the banking sector

Global Finance: NBK expanded the breadth of its banking services through innovative digital products and solutions

NBK’s advanced technological infrastructure supports business expansion and accelerates the rollout of new products

The Bank’s strategy aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035 and the country’s transition toward a digital economy

Further reinforcing its banking leadership and distinguished market position, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has been named “Best Bank in Kuwait - 2026” by Global Finance as part of the magazine’s “World’s Best Bank Awards 2026 – Middle East,” which recognizes a select group of the region’s leading banking institutions.

This recognition underscores NBK’s outstanding performance and clear differentiation within the banking sector, driven by a resilient business model built on operational excellence and the continuous enhancement of its services. It also reflects the Bank’s ability to deliver advanced banking solutions that address evolving customer needs while keeping pace with the rapid transformation of the financial industry.

Global Finance selects winners based on a comprehensive evaluation methodology anchored in rigorous criteria that assess financial performance and sustainable growth, as well as banks’ ability to adapt to economic challenges and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers across retail, corporate, and private banking.

The evaluation also takes into account the level of digital transformation, investment in fintech and artificial intelligence (AI), geographic expansion, service quality, and the bank’s role in supporting sustainability and responsible finance initiatives, reflecting its commitment to modern and evolving banking practices.

Receiving this award from Global Finance reflects the success of NBK’s strategic vision in delivering balanced performance that combines financial growth with technological innovation, while maintaining high levels of trust among customers and international institutions.

Global Finance noted that NBK has expanded the breadth of its banking services by focusing on enhancing customer experience and service quality through investment in the latest technological solutions and the launch of innovative digital products, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to continuous development and keeping pace with the ongoing digital transformation of the banking sector.

The magazine added that NBK continues to invest in a scalable and flexible technology infrastructure to strengthen its core systems and digital platforms, supporting the faster rollout of new products that integrate seamlessly with its existing services and enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional banking services across its international network.

Furthermore, the magazine highlighted a number of notable initiatives launched during 2025, including upgrades to the TCS BaNCS system, digital-deposit services, and the introduction of a new e-Saver account. It also noted the enhancement of digital channels through the rollout of more than 100 new features, alongside improvements in operational efficiency and scalability, as well as the streamlining of digital onboarding through the adoption of facial-recognition technology for automated identity verification.

On the retail banking front, NBK continues to deliver advanced banking solutions tailored to customers’ evolving needs, offering exclusive experiences through strategic partnerships with leading global brands, including The Bicester Collection, co-branded credit cards with Harrods, and a prepaid card launched in collaboration with Alshaya Group.

For SME clients, NBK launched Kuwait’s first point-of-sale financing solution tailored specifically to this segment, supporting business growth and further advancing financial inclusion.

These initiatives are aligned with Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to accelerate the transition toward a digital economy and expand access to banking services through the adoption of the latest financial technologies.

Global Finance also highlighted that NBK continues to make notable progress in the areas of financial literacy and financial inclusion, in line with the directions of the Central Bank of Kuwait, alongside advancing its sustainable finance agenda. The magazine noted that NBK’s sustainable assets portfolio grew by 23% year-on-year to reach USD 6.11 billion as of end-December 2025, as part of its strategic objective to reach USD 10 billion by 2030.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York City, Global Finance is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious publications specializing in finance and economics. The magazine reaches more than 50,000 executives and senior decision-makers responsible for investment and strategic decisions across financial institutions in 188 countries worldwide.

Each year, the magazine conducts extensive assessments and surveys evaluating innovation and profitability across banks and financial institutions worldwide, based on which it selects the top performers at both the regional and global levels.

For more information on the winners of the “World’s Best Bank Awards 2026 – Middle East,” please visit:

https://gfmag.com/award/award-winners/worlds-best-banks-2026-middle-east/