AL Dakheel: We strive to deliver a top-notch banking experience to our customers wherever they are

The App allows managing accounts and cards, making local and international transfers, and quick payments

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to provide a rich digital experience to its customers through the NBK Mobile Banking App, enabling them to manage their accounts and make their banking transactions easily and securely 24/7, anytime, anywhere, without the hassle of visiting branches.

With the wide range of services, useful features, and regular enhancements, NBK Mobile Banking App is considered the ideal companion for customers during the travel and holiday seasons.

Managing accounts and cards

The NBK Mobile Banking App allows customers to view their accounts and manage their debit, credit, and prepaid cards while traveling. They can also inform the bank by selecting the cards they would like to use while being abroad.

Users can report/lost stolen cards with a click of a button via the App. Once the card has been reported, a replacement card will be issued automatically. In addition, they can easily block or unblock their credit cards using the App with just a few simple steps.

Local and international transfers

Transfers, whether local or international, are made easier with the NBK Mobile Banking App, as customers do not need an OTP. Instead, they can authenticate with their password or biometrics (Face ID). Once the transfer is done, users will get a transfer receipt, and can also refer to account statement and go to the transfer transaction.

Customers can also use the App to increase their monthly transfer limit up to KD 30,000 without the hassle of calling the call center or going to the branch.

Quick and easy payments

The NBK Mobile Banking App enables users to make easy payments to credit cards, Ministry of Communications, and e-Payments that includes local and international telecoms, TV channels, in addition to buying online shopping cards, digital games, and much more. FlexiPay is also available on the App providing eligible NBK Credit Cardholders with the flexibility to make payments for their in-store or online purchases, whether made locally or internationally.

The App also offers customers the enhanced service of Quick Pay to send links and receive money, anytime, even during the weekends and official holidays, and choose the preferred method of sharing the link. Additionally, they can view exchange rates and use the currency calculator for currency conversion.

Push Notifications

The NBK Mobile Banking App allows customers to use the Push Notifications instead of SMS to receive the alerts in the app conveniently instead of changing the SIM Card to receive the SMS on the Kuwait line. This gives you faster updates on your account activities.

Commenting on this, Mohammed AL Dakheel, Head of Mobile Banking, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “NBK provides regular updates and enhancements to its Mobile Banking App to provide customers with new and innovative banking methods, as part of its endeavors to deliver a top-notch banking experience by enabling them to make their different banking transactions anytime, anywhere.”

“During the official holidays and travel seasons, we seek to facilitate our customers’ transactions while being abroad so that they can conduct them digitally in a very easy and secure way. NBK is committed to introduce more innovative digital services tailored to customers’ needs via the NBK Mobile Banking App, which helps enhance their banking experience and give them more luxury,” he added.

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK aims to offer customers a secure platform to conveniently manage their finances at any given moment. This service facilitates a wide range of banking activities, including opening new accounts, monitoring transactions on accounts and credit cards, accessing accumulated NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Program points, settling credit card dues, making payments for electronic bills, , updating personal information, and much more services.

Customers can easily download the NBK Mobile Banking App, which is currently available on various platforms including the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.