In line with its commitment to enriching its customers’ banking experience and providing the best innovative digital services that meet their needs, the National Bank of Kuwait announced the launch of the Automated Safe Deposit Boxes service, making it the first bank to provide this service, which will help customers access their boxes without the need for employee intervention.

This service will allow customers to easily access their safety deposit boxes around the clock and throughout the week. With this service, customers can follow simple steps to retrieve the safety deposit boxes in a private room through a smart automated system.

This service is considered an ideal solution for customers who desire a quick, convenient, and trusted option to access their safety deposit boxes at NBK, and it reflects the bank’s leadership in providing cutting-edge services that meet the customers’ needs and aligns with the newest and latest international trends.

Moreover, the safety deposit boxes service is highly confidential and private and easily accessible, and it is extremely safe as it is made of fire-resistant materials, which is perfect for protecting expensive belongings and important documents from fire or loss.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al Nusif, Chief, Consumer Banking at NBK, said: “We are proud to be the first bank in Kuwait to provide such a smart solution that combines safety and easy access. This launch represents a major step forward in delivering digital-first, customer-centric banking solutions”

Al Nusif added: “We are combining our legacy of trust with cutting-edge technology to give our customers greater control over their valuables 24/7 with complete privacy. We diligently work towards enhancing the bank’s leading role by providing exceptional digital financial services that can keep up with the banking sector’s fast-paced technological progress around the world. Moreover, we will always prioritize providing an exceptional banking experience that not only meets our customers’ needs but also predicts their future aspirations.”

Al Nusif also emphasized that NBK will continue to provide the best banking solutions by focusing on the opinions and suggestions of the customers and using advanced databases to form a comprehensive idea that contributes to enhancing their experience, interactions, and satisfaction, as well as meeting their needs. Hisham Al Nusif indicated that in doing so, NBK is committed to keeping up with the latest market trends and further underpinning its leadership in digital innovation by continuously introducing services that merge innovation, convenience and security while adopting effective and advanced technological solutions.

NBK will also continue to enhance the value it provides for its customers through innovative products and services that meet their aspirations and align with recent international trends, as customer satisfaction is essential at NBK.

The National Bank of Kuwait is very proud to have successfully maintained providing top and exceptional banking services during recent years, and it strives to adopt more technologically innovative initiatives that should accelerate providing them in markets and further enhance customer experience.