National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) will participate in the annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IFM) and the World Bank in Washington, DC from October 10-16, 2022.

NBK delegation is headed by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad. Chief Executive Officer - Global Wealth Management at NBK, Mr. Omar Bouhadiba, CEO of International Banking Group, and Mr. Marwan Isbaih, General Manager of NBK - New York.

The delegation will participate in the annual meetings to discuss key economic and financial challenges in addition to various topics focused on investing in education, accelerating climate finance, promoting inclusive growth and responding to the food & fuel crises.

This year’s meetings will also address the Global Financial Stability Report, and the IMF will review its periodic report on the global economic outlook.

The delegation will attend the symposium that will be held by the G30 as well as the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank to discuss some of the most pressing issues facing the central banking community.

Furthermore, the delegation will also attend the IMF meetings addressing high inflation, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) as well as sustainable finance, the role of digital assets and the economic outlook for developed and emerging markets.

NBK delegation will hold bilateral meetings with senior international officials on the sidelines of the IMF and the World Bank meetings. Those discussions will focus on some of the key and pressing issues and current challenges that the banking and financial industry has been facing around the world.

The Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organizations and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness. Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world's financial system.

Moreover, the Annual Meetings include meetings of the Development Committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the Group of Ten, the Group of Twenty-Four, the Group of Thirty, and various other constituencies. At the heart of the gathering are meetings of the joint Development Committee and the IMF's International Monetary and Financial Committee, which discuss the latest global economic developments and issue their expectations on future directions. Among discussion topics, the meetings address the world's financial markets, risks that may affect their performance, and the most important policies to mitigate such risks.

NBK regularly participates in international forums and high-profile meetings to be part of the latest global developments and play an active role in international events that focus on the global economy, international developments, and the global financial system.

