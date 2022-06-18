Doha, Qatar: Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles (NBK), the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, enhances Mercedes-Benz customers' experience with an advance booking option that saves time, cost and effort.

Customers can book an appointment for their vehicles’ maintenance service via telephone, email or online booking on the website, and leverage a wide range of special benefits, including a dedicated service advisor, quick service, in addition to a Mercedes-Benz collection and accessories voucher worth 10% of the service invoice.

Customers can now make a booking via phone at 4496 0000 or email mercedescares@nbks.com.

The special offer is valid from 15 June until 15 July 2022 at Mercedes-Benz service centers. The main Mercedes-Benz service center at the industrial area opens from Saturday through Thursday, from 8 AM till 6 PM, while the other branches at Almana petrol station and Algarafah open from Saturday through Wednesday, from 7 AM till 12 midnight, and on Thursdays from 7 AM till 5 PM.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers, and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.

-Ends-