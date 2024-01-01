Al-Othman: We aim to leverage this partnership to offer customers unmatched banking experience

Seeking to enhance customer banking experience with top-notch offers and rewards, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced an exclusive partnership with X-cite by Alghanim Electronics, subsidiary of Alghanim Industries (Kutayba Alghanim Group), to provide NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders with exclusive offers that meet their expectations.

Under this partnership, cardholders will get 10% NBK KWT Points when using their NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card to shop at X-cite instore, online or through the app, as well as 2% instant discount on selected products, effective from 1st of January 2024.

Speaking on this partnership, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO of Consumer and Digital Banking Group said, “As we approach the beginning of the new year, we aim to provide our customers with exclusive offers tailored to meet their different needs and categories. This comes within our continuous endeavors to keep pace with their changing needs and evolving expectations.”

“NBK maintains solid relationships with leading institutions across different sectors, which we leverage to enhance customer banking experience by delivering top-notch offers, discounts and benefits for unmatched banking experience” he added.

“Service excellence and top-notch customer experience are instrumental parts of NBK’s culture. We depend on the extensive experience gained over long decades to understand customers’ needs, evaluate their goals, and even exceed their expectations, he noted.

On his part, Hussam Ibrahim, Senior Vice President at X-cite, mentioned, “We consider our partnership with National Bank of Kuwait as a strategic and innovative step in the world of e-commerce and banking arenas. This partnership is not just a commercial alliance, but rather a bridge linking cutting-edge technology and top-notch banking services, reflecting our mutual dedication to create an impeccable customer experience.”

“Through this cooperation, we seek to create an interactive system that allows NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders to avail exceptional offers and exclusive technological benefits that resonate with their dynamic lifestyle. We believe that this partnership will strengthen our position as a leading tech company and enable us to provide innovative solutions that go beyond our customers’ expectations,” he added.

The most popular credit card in Kuwait

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card is the most popular credit card in Kuwait, as it offers customers a unique lifestyle with exceptional rewards, benefits and offers tailored to meet customers’ needs and expectations, and cashback up to KD 1,000 in NBK KWT Points every month.

The card combines an exclusive package of exceptional rewards with a design inspiring national pride, making it a card like no other, and gives customers the flexibility to choose the way they want to earn rewards based on their lifestyle; either the “Spends Tier” or “Merchant Category” option.

When choosing the “Merchant Category”, customers can earn NBK KWT Points on all payments made using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card at the selected categories, with 10% on dining and telecom, 5% on fitness and beauty and 3% on clothing, grocery and education.

Meanwhile, when choosing the “Spends Tier” earning option, based on their monthly spends, with up to 5% on digital payments, up to 5% on international POS and up to 3% on all other spends.

The earned NBK KWT Points can be redeemed through NBK Online or Mobile Banking whether as cashback directly to the card, travel booking at more than 800 airlines and 150,000 hotels, e-vouchers from over 190 merchants, or points exchange with most preferred airlines.

NBK Visa Credit Cards offer the best payment method for the convenience and benefits they provide to customers, especially when using them in shopping including NBK Rewards Program as well as Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty.