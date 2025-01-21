Offering Customers Up to 8% Aura Points, Redeemable Across Over 50 Leading International Brands in Fashion, Beauty, Dining, and More

Al-Othman: The new cards were developed in over 18 months through strategic partnership with Alshaya Group

- They are meticulously crafted to deliver unmatched value and maximum benefits for customers

Hadden: We are excited to expand strategic partnership with NBK and Mastercard to enhance customer experience through our Aura loyalty program, starting in Kuwait

In a groundbreaking collaboration with Alshaya Group, a global leader in retail brand management and operations, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) proudly unveiled the NBK Aura World Mastercard Credit Card and the NBK Aura Platinum Mastercard Prepaid Card.

The announcement was made during a special event at NBK's headquarters, attended by Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK Kuwait, Mohammed Al-Othman, Chief Executive Officer of Consumer and Digital Banking at NBK, John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group, and Jihad Khalil, Mastercard's General Manager for MENA East Custer. The event also saw the presence of senior executives from NBK, Alshaya, and Mastercard.

The launch of these cards follows NBK’s recent exclusive partnership agreement with Alshaya Group, reaffirming the bank's commitment to delivering exceptional benefits to its customers. This initiative underscores NBK’s leadership and dedication to introducing innovative and distinctive offerings.

The two new cards enable NBK customers to earn up to 8% in Aura points on their purchases, offering a seamless experience for redeeming rewards through the customer’s Aura application account. These points can be redeemed at over 50 iconic brands across fashion, beauty, dining, and more, such as H&M, Bath&Body Works, Footlocker, Shake Shack, Raisin Cane’s, Charlotte Tilbury, and Harvey Nichols. The application provides customers with the flexibility to manage and redeem their points, enabling them to shop and pay directly at participating stores using their earned rewards. This exclusive program includes a wide array of globally recognized brands managed and operated by Alshaya Group, ensuring unparalleled value and choice.

Both cards also grant holders exclusive Mastercard benefits, including complimentary access to numerous airport lounges worldwide, free travel insurance, travel discounts, and a host of additional perks.

Reflecting on this collaboration, Mr. Mohammed Al-Othman, CEO, Consumer and Digital Banking Group at NBK remarked, “We are thrilled to see the result of 18 months of dedicated collaboration with our partners at Alshaya Group. Our goal was to create a groundbreaking product that delivers maximum value to both NBK and Alshaya Group's customers, in partnership with Mastercard.”

Al-Othman also emphasized that the launch of these cards marks the first collaboration between NBK and Alshaya Group following their recent exclusive partnership agreement. He further highlighted that NBK consistently seeks to forge strategic partnerships with leading companies across various sectors, aiming to provide its customers with exceptional offers and benefits that not only meet their needs but also exceed their expectations, enhancing their overall banking experience with NBK.

Meanwhile, Mr. John Hadden, CEO at Alshaya Group said, “We are excited to announce this new partnership today with NBK, has a trusted and strong partner of Alshaya throughout our 40-year journey of growth.

This announcement marks the next evolution in this longstanding relationship with NBK, as well as the beginning of a new collaboration with Mastercard, with a shared focus on enhancing customer experience and financial services. We are particularly proud that Kuwait is the first country to launch this innovative collaboration, built upon Alshaya’s Aura loyalty program, which already has 8.5 million members, with 1.6 million of those members based in Kuwait alone."

NBK is committed to offering rewarding deals and exclusive value-added benefits to customers across all segments, reinforcing its leading position in both the local and regional banking sectors. Meanwhile, Alshaya Group manages a vast portfolio of renowned brands across the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, and Europe, providing customers with access to some of the world's most famous brands through a network of thousands of stores, restaurants, cafes, entertainment venues, and more than 125 e-commerce and digital platforms.