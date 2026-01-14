Abu Dhabi, UAE: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, the largest museum of its kind in the Middle East in collaboration with Snap Inc. is bringing to life a suite of augmented reality (AR) experiences that transform the museum’s narrative into an immersive journey through the Universe and Earth’s natural history. Drawing from over 13.8 billion years of scientific discovery, the collaboration brings prehistoric environments, ancient creatures, and monumental species to life through Snapchat’s AR technology.

Using both mobile AR and Snap’s next-generation Spectacles, guests will be able to experience science in an innovative and interactive approach, shifting museum exploration from passive observation to active discovery. Each experience has been designed to deepen learning, spark curiosity, and allow visitors to interact with natural history as though they were stepping directly into the past.

A Living Jurassic Jungle

Using world-transformation technology, the museum’s iconic atrium is turned into a lush Jurassic environment. Visitors can walk among three ancient species: Camarasaurus, Barosaurus, and Tylosaurus, each brought to life at full scale with rich educational storytelling. The lens transforms the surrounding space with prehistoric foliage and dynamic lighting, creating an environment where multiple users can explore simultaneously.

A permanent QR code in the museum will allow visitors to instantly unlock the experience through Snapchat’s camera.

A Hands-Free Encounter with Brachiosaurus

Through Snap’s next-generation Spectacles, visitors will experience an exclusive augmented reality showcase. During curated demos and tours, they can witness a full life-size Brachiosaurus emerging right in front of them, no screens or handheld devices needed. The experience blends the physical and digital environments with extraordinary realism, offering a hands-free window into prehistory.

The Blue Whale, A Scientific Deep Dive

In one of the collaboration’s most immersive educational moments, visitors can view a full-scale Blue Whale reconstructed with photorealistic precision. The lens includes an X-ray mode that reveals the whale’s internal anatomy, including its heart, lungs, and adaptations for deep-sea diving. This transforms abstract scientific data into a powerful visual learning tool that people of all ages can intuitively understand.

Dr. Peter C. Kjærgaard, the Director of the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi: “This collaboration with Snapchat allows us to introduce storytelling and education through an engaging and interactive lens. By merging world-class science with cutting-edge AR, we’re enabling visitors to understand the universe and planet’s past in deeper, more intuitive ways. It reflects the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi’s mission to spark curiosity and inspire discovery. This partnership marks a significant step forward in how cultural institutions engage the public and shape the future of learning.”

Antoine Challita, UAE Country Head for Snap Inc., said: “Our collaboration with the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi pushes the boundaries of what augmented reality can do. We’re using Snap’s technology to bring 13.8 billion years of history to life, creating an immersive journey of discovery and learning. This marks a new milestone in how technology can deepen our connection to the past and ignite curiosity for generations to come, enabling visitors not just to see history, but to step directly into it.”

The collaboration sets a new regional benchmark for how museums can leverage AR to extend learning, accessibility, and engagement. Through these permanent experiences, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Snapchat are pioneering a future where technology enriches real-world environments, making natural history more interactive, more emotional, and more memorable for millions.

About Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is established with the ambition to become a trusted research museum with world-class collections, engaging visitor experiences, strong educational programmes, accessible community science, and a commitment to sustainable change through national and global collaboration. Located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, the museum tells the epic story of life on earth through an Arabian lens. The 35,000 sqm museum, designed by renowned architects Mecanoo, offers an immersive journey through time, from the beginnings of our universe and the story of life on Earth to the possibilities and responsibilities of our planet’s future.

From rare meteorites and iconic dinosaur fossils to the lost world of Abu Dhabi and life on earth today, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi connects past, present, and future through its globally significant collections and the powerful stories they reveal. Interactive exhibits, immersive experiences, and community-science programmes make the museum an ever-changing space of curiosity and connection for families, students, researchers and lifelong learners.

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is a global hub for cutting-edge research. State-of-the-art laboratories will advance studies in palaeontology, earth sciences, biodiversity research, conservation and community science, fostering international collaboration and knowledge that supports a healthier planet. Guided by the UAE’s commitment to science, sustainability and global dialogue, the museum inspires visitors of every age to become advocates for nature and stewards of our shared future.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

