Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) announced its participation in the “Welcome My School” initiative, organized by the Ministry of Education from August 26 to September 5, 2025, marking the start of the new academic year in schools across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The initiative seeks to welcome students at the start of the school year while fostering a culture of health within the school environment through a series of awareness campaigns and interactive activities tailored to students across different educational stages.

As part of its participation, the NRC will conduct a specialized awareness workshop aimed at enhancing students’ life skills and contributing to the prevention of substance abuse. The workshop will address essential themes such as following positive role models, developing sound decision-making skills, and correcting misconceptions surrounding electronic cigarettes.

The Center will also offer a variety of engaging activities, including an online competition and other interactive programs, designed to instill positive health values in an accessible and enjoyable manner for students.

Commenting on the initiative, Yousef Altheeb Al Ketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, said: “The Center’s participation in this initiative reflects our commitment to supporting national efforts to promote public health and further boost collaboration with the Ministry of Education. Investing in students’ awareness and equipping them with life skills and knowledge from an early age is the cornerstone for building a healthy and informed generation, capable of facing future challenges and protected against risky behaviors.”

Al Ketbi added that the NRC will continue its partnerships with the Ministry of Education and other relevant entities through ongoing preventive and awareness programs, contributing to a healthy school environment that supports both students and their families.

