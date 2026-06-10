National Investments Company (NIC) celebrated the graduation of the third cohort of SHIFT, its flagship graduate development program dedicated to introducing young Kuwaiti women to the investment sector through structured learning, practical exposure and cross-division engagement.

The graduation marked the conclusion of a six-week program that combined technical sessions with hands-on experience across NIC’s business and support functions. Participants engaged with teams across the company, took part in practical assignments and developed a stronger understanding of how different areas of the investment industry operate in practice.

This year’s cohort was selected through a highly competitive process that began with 427 applicants and culminated in the graduation of 19 participants. This reflects the strength of the talent pipeline and the growing interest among young Kuwaiti women in exploring careers within the investment industry.

As part of the program, participants also visited the Capital Markets Authority and Boursa Kuwait, adding valuable depth to the cohort’s understanding of Kuwait’s broader capital markets ecosystem. These engagements helped connect participants’ learning at NIC with the wider regulatory and market environment, offering a more complete view of the sector and its key institutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Maryam Saif, Managing Director, Human Capital, said:

“What excites me most is not just where these women are starting, it is where they are going. This is SHIFT’s third cohort, and with each edition we raise the bar. We designed SHIFT to be a launchpad, not a landing point. The career paths opening up across Human Capital, Finance, Risk, Real Estate and Asset Management are a direct reflection of what they have demonstrated they are capable of.”

The graduation ceremony brought together participants, their families, NIC executive management, members of the Board of Directors, mentors and program contributors to celebrate the cohort’s development and achievements. During the ceremony, participants presented their final tasks, reflecting the knowledge, confidence and professional maturity gained throughout the program.

Following the evaluation process, several participants will have the opportunity to continue their journey with NIC across different divisions. This outcome reflects not only the calibre of the cohort, but also the strength of the program’s selection, learning and assessment framework.

NIC also expressed its appreciation to the internal teams who contributed to the program through mentorship, technical sessions and ongoing guidance, as well as to the external stakeholders and partners who supported SHIFT 3 and helped enrich the participants’ experience.

SHIFT continues to evolve as a platform for professional development, knowledge sharing and national talent advancement. Through the program, NIC reaffirms its commitment to supporting young Kuwaiti women and contributing to the development of the country’s future workforce.

As one of the leading investment institutions locally and regionally, NIC remains committed to delivering integrated and innovative investment solutions built on a deep understanding of markets and client needs. Through this approach, NIC aims to drive sustainable growth and create long-term value. The Company is also committed to upholding the highest standards of governance and transparency, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in supporting and advancing the investment sector.