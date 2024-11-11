Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Health Insurance Company - Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth Group, has been named the best perceived health insurance brand in the UAE, according to the UAE Healthcare 2024 report from Brand Finance.

This latest industry recognition highlights Daman’s position in the UAE’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, with a membership base that has grown to more than three million in 2024. Brand Finance earlier in 2024 named Daman as the fourth strongest brand in the UAE and the 10th strongest brand in the Middle East, across all sectors.

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of Daman, said: "We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition, which acknowledges Daman as the best perceived health insurance brand in the country and we are proud to be heartily recommended by the UAE community. This accolade reflects Daman’s strategic vision of delivering solutions that empower members to access high-quality healthcare services and aligns with our mission to cultivate a healthier community, supporting the vision of our wise leadership for a thriving, sustainable healthcare system.”

Our team at Daman, driven by dedication and expertise, is the force behind our award-winning service, enabling us to innovate and lead in the health insurance sector for the benefit of our customers and the wellbeing of the national community. Our growth from 2.8 million to more than three million members this year is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the trust and loyalty of our membership base. We are dedicated to continuing this momentum and delivering even greater value to our members.”

The brand recognitions Daman gained were awarded by Brand Finance, a leading global consultancy in independent brand valuation which conducts regular assessments of brand strength and determines their financial value. The company's CEO named 16th in Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 Healthcare Leaders rankings for 2024, with the list highlighting the leaders of the largest and most innovative healthcare companies in the region.