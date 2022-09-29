The American Chamber of Commerce in Kuwait officially signed an MOU with the National Fund for SMEs which signifies the beginning of a partnership that will support the increase of entrepreneurship in Kuwait. The MOU recognizes the mutually beneficial economic cooperation amongst countries which is crucial to ensure economic growth, job creation, prosperity, and regional stability. This MOU seeks to facilitate and strengthen the dialogue between the government and the private sector, by enabling each entity’s members and entrepreneurs to be part of different initiatives which will ultimately be part of creating a more resilient and diversified economy.

"We are honored to establish this strategic alliance with the National Fund for SMEs, as it will enable both entities to harbor entrepreneurship, and provide a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises to grow through the connection of AmCham Kuwait Members, and National Fund Entrepreneurs. Collaboration amongst our entities will be crucial to bringing more light into the importance of small businesses and their impact on the economy” – Pete Swift, Chairman of the Board, AmCham Kuwait

“I’m delighted to sign this MOU today, such an association with ABCK-AmCham Kuwait will allow both SMEs in Kuwait and the USA to expand easily and share knowledge via various aspects, wither in innovation, entrepreneurship, and SME development.” Adel AlHasawi, General Manager of The National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development

ABCK-AmCham Kuwait is a non-profit organization operating since 1985 and is composed of Fortune 500 corporations, small and medium-sized companies, and prominent business leaders and entrepreneurs, both American and Kuwaiti. ABCK-AmCham Kuwait has acted as an advocate for American interest in the state of Kuwait. For More Information, please visit our website at www.amchamkuwait.org or follow us on the social media channel @abck1985.