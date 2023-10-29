Muscat: Keeping pace with the dynamic currents of the financial sector, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, is focused on offering corporates with comprehensive financial instruments that can help propel growth. The company’s Corporate Fixed Deposits offering is one such appealing investment opportunity for businesses that promises high returns and flexible tenures.

In a time of market fluctuations, National Finance’s Corporate Fixed Deposits are a safe and rewarding investment opportunity designed to cater to the financial needs of businesses of all sizes. The company offers a lucrative proposition for businesses who prioritize guaranteed returns, with attractive interest rates.

According to its latest financial statements as of June 30th 2023, National Finance stands out with an impressive regulatory capital of RO 100.59 million and asset under management portfolio encompassing RO 494.88 million, setting a benchmark among Finance and Leasing Companies (FLCs). As the leading finance company with a market share of 46%, National Finance unequivocally establishes itself as a paragon of credibility and dependability among financial service providers.

“Corporate Fixed Deposits have demonstrated their value by offering stability and reliability to businesses seeking consistent and predictable returns, all while preserving their capital and liquidity,” Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, commented on the offering. He added, “We welcome businesses to invest their corporate funds with National Finance as our Corporate Fixed Deposits offer outstanding value and allow for safe investment portfolio diversification. At National Finance we understand that businesses require financial solutions that offer the perfect blend of flexibility, profitability, and these are all guaranteed with this proposition.”

A trusted partner for growth, National Finance’s Corporate Fixed Deposits offer a level of flexibility that makes this proposition all the more attractive to business entities. Corporates have the option to choose a minimum tenure starting at just 3 months, to a maximum of 60 months, enabling them to tailor their investments to specific financial objectives – whether for short-term liquidity or long-term financial planning. Customers can also choose from multiple payout frequencies, including on maturity, quarterly, semi-annually, annually, or at maturity.

The Corporate Fixed Deposits can be initiated with just RO 5,000 and are accessible to various types of organizations, including SAOG, SAOC, LLC, Partnership, Government entities, Pension Funds, and Trusts. In addition, the multifaceted nature of the deposits extends beyond investments; they can also serve as valuable collateral, thereby boosting financial security.

A hassle-free application process is assured as part of National Finance’s customer services ethos, and underscores the company’s commitment to making financing accessible to all. Owing to the company’s strong market reputation as the leading finance company in the country, and transparent processes, National Finance’s Corporate Fixed Deposits make for safe investments.

National Finance remains committed to empowering corporate entities, large and small, to not only enhance and expand their savings but also to thrive within the dynamic and ever-evolving business realm.