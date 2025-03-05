Muscat: In a continued effort to promote inclusivity, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has been providing sign language translation services via video call at its branches. This initiative, launched in collaboration with SignBook Oman, the creators of the first Omani smartphone application for individuals with hearing impairments, underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to offering accessible financing solutions to a diverse range of customers, including those with hearing disabilities.

This long-standing service has been instrumental in transforming the way individuals with hearing disabilities are supported at National Finance branches. Customers have consistently been able to access live sign language translation via video call, ensuring they can easily address queries and receive assistance with application processes. Aligned with the company’s commitment to providing fast, easy, and flexible service, this ongoing offering ensures a smooth and inclusive financing experience for all.

Commenting on the service offering, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “Our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional customer experiences at every touchpoint reflect our dedication to inclusivity. The sign language translation service has been a vital part of our customer experience, empowering individuals with hearing impairments to seamlessly access the information they need to choose the finance solutions that best suit their needs. Through this service, we remain true to our promise of being a Partner for Growth for all.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Sultan Al Amri, Chief Executive Officer of SignBook Oman remarked, “Our goal is to deliver innovative offerings that broaden horizons for individuals with special needs, helping them move closer to achieving their aspirations. We are proud of our long-term partnership with National Finance, as our shared commitment to empowering individuals with disabilities and promoting financial inclusivity aligns seamlessly with our dedication to social responsibility. We look forward to a lasting collaboration, introducing further innovative solutions to enhance the customer experience and drive meaningful change.”

By consistently adopting innovative solutions and integrating advanced features into its service operations, National Finance reaffirms its commitment to fostering sustainable communities and creating opportunities for success and growth for individuals with special needs. The continued availability of the sign language translation service highlights the company’s ongoing dedication to setting new benchmarks in customer service excellence.

National Finance invites individuals with hearing disabilities to visit its branches and continue to experience the seamless sign language translation via video call. Together with SignBook Oman, the company remains a leader in creating a more accessible and equitable financial landscape in the Sultanate of Oman.