Muscat: Demonstrating its continued commitment to advancing social inclusion and empowering children and individuals with disabilities, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, proudly supported the 2025 edition of Village of Happiness Carnival. The two-day celebration, held from December 20 & 19 at Civil Aviation Club, brought together individuals with disabilities and their families for a vibrant carnival filled with interactive, fun, and educational activities, fostering meaningful community engagement and a strong sense of togetherness.

At the event, National Finance created an engaging and interactive booth experience for visitors, featuring a Gratefulness Tree where guests could express their gratitude, an interactive screen with educational games, and a question wheel offering fun challenges and valuable prizes. This initiative reflected the company’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, learning, and meaningful engagement within the community.

Hosted annually by HH Sayyida Hujaija bint Jaifar Al Said, Founder of Links Oman, Village of Happiness Carnival stands as a powerful testament to social unity and progress, celebrating the talents, capabilities, and contributions of individuals with disabilities. This year’s edition was held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Khamis Saif Al Jabri, Chairman of Oman Vision 2040 implementation Follow-Up Unit.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, remarked, “We take pride in supporting the Village of Happiness Carnival, an initiative that leaves a tangible impact in promoting equality and strengthening bonds with persons with disabilities and their families. It also reaffirms their meaningful contributions across various fields through their unique capabilities and inspiring talents. At National Finance, we emphasis our continued commitment to empowering talents and investing in opportunities that open new pathways for social inclusion, contributing to the development of a healthy community centered on human well-being and the enhancement of each individual’s values and role within one cohesive society.”

Through its support for Village of Happiness, National Finance underscores its commitment to building an inclusive and equitable society for individuals with disabilities – an integral pillar of the nation’s sustainable development. The company seeks to celebrate their talents and capabilities, providing meaningful opportunities for them to shine while fostering greater community integration. Beyond advocacy, this collaboration challenges prevailing stereotypes and nurtures a culture of empathy, understanding, and mutual respect.

National Finance’s active participation in the event highlights its commitment to being a true Partner for Growth for all members of society. Through initiatives and collaborations spearheaded by its Imtidad social responsibility arm, the company continues to make a tangible difference in communities while advancing societal progress. By supporting programs that place community well-being at the forefront, National Finance demonstrates how business success can go hand in hand with social responsibility. In doing so, it sets a standard for inclusivity in corporate practice and encourages peer organizations to take meaningful action, giving back to the community and contributing to sustainable socio-economic development.