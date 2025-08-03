Muscat: Reaffirming its role as a trusted partner in enhancing lifestyles across all customer segments, National Finance – the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company – offers a comprehensive suite of Furniture, Electronics & Kitchens Finance solutions tailored to meet evolving lifestyle aspirations. Designed with the customer in mind, these solutions provide flexible financing for a wide range of products, including stylish home décor, durable furniture, cutting-edge electronics, reliable home appliances, modern kitchens, and more. Through partnerships with a diverse network of merchants, National Finance makes it easier than ever for customers to upgrade their homes and elevate their everyday living.

In line with the company’s promise of fast, easy, and flexible service, its Furniture, Electronics & Kitchens Finance offerings feature swift approvals within 60 minutes and financing of up to OMR 20,000. This compelling proposition empowers customers to invest in quality lifestyle upgrades without the burden of hefty upfront payments, opting instead for convenient, affordable monthly installments.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated, “At the heart of our operations is a commitment to empowering customers across all segments to enhance their lifestyles through financially accessible and responsible solutions. Our Furniture, Electronics & Kitchens Finance offerings embody this vision – designed to make meaningful lifestyle upgrades attainable, while supporting sound financial management and long-term growth for individuals and families alike.”

Through its growing partnerships with a select group of specialized retailers and companies, National Finance offers customers the opportunity to purchase a wide range of home appliances and electronics from Abraj Muscat Electronics, as well as elegant furniture and home décor at Homes R Us and Arina Home. Customers planning kitchen renovations can also take advantage of this financing through Alma Kitchens. With the simple submission of key documents – valid ID, a salary certificate as proof of income, and a bank statement of the past three months –customers can receive approvals within 60 minutes and complete their purchases, making the entire experience quick, seamless, and hassle-free.

The company’s unwavering commitment to customer-centricity and empowerment is evident in its thoughtfully curated and diversified product portfolio, designed to support tangible growth in the lives of its customers. Through its Furniture, Electronics & Kitchens Finance solutions, National Finance continues to reinforce its position as the preferred Partner for Growth, helping bring home aspirations to life while enhancing comfort and convenience across every household it serves.