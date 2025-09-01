Reflecting its long-term commitment to sustainability and alignment with the goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040, the Sustainable Finance offering from National Finance – the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company – is purposefully designed to empower both individuals and corporates in their transition toward environmentally responsible practices. This product offering stands as a key milestone in the company’s broader sustainability strategy, which seeks to drive meaningful impact through sustainability-linked projects and the advancement of community welfare initiatives.

National Finance’s Sustainable Finance offering is a meticulously crafted solution that promotes environmental stewardship and inclusive economic growth by encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. For individuals, it provides tailored financing options for the purchase of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles, supporting efforts to reduce personal carbon footprints. Additionally, individuals can benefit from financing on solar energy integration in homes, home water recycling systems and Smart home systems. For corporate customers, the offering extends to financing sustainability-linked businesses and projects focused on environmental conservation and social impact.

To make these sustainable choices even more accessible, the proposition features up to 1% lower preferential financing rates for eligible sustainable finance products and zero processing fees on approved projects and products, serving as meaningful incentives for those committed to integrating sustainable materials and practices into their operations. In addition, corporate and SME clients can greatly benefit from the expert guidance offered by the knowledgeable staff at National Finance, who are well-equipped to help businesses seamlessly integrate sustainable practices into their operations – a testament to the company’s commitment to exceptional customer service.

Commenting on the offering, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, remarked, “Sustainability is the need of the hour; a shared responsibility that calls for collective action. At National Finance, we are deeply committed to this cause and driven by the belief that change begins with enabling action. Our Sustainable Finance solutions are designed to spark a ripple effect, empowering individuals and businesses to make informed, responsible decisions that preserve our natural resources, uplift our communities, and contribute tangibly to the nation’s environmental impact goals. Through this offering, we aim to provide the tools and incentives necessary to build a more sustainable and resilient future for the Sultanate of Oman.”

National Finance’s ambition to drive long-term impact in the sustainability space has been significantly strengthened through a landmark partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. As part of this strategic collaboration, IFC has extended funding to National Finance, an endorsement of the company’s trusted leadership in sustainable finance. This infusion of capital will accelerate the rollout of sustainability-linked financing solutions, enabling National Finance to expand its support for high-impact, environmentally and socially responsible projects. It marks a major step forward in advancing Oman’s green transition and reinforcing the nation’s commitment to sustainable economic development.

Notably, in 2024, National Finance introduced a comprehensive Sustainability Strategic Framework, a roadmap designed to strengthen ESG integration, promote inclusive economic growth, and minimize environmental footprint. Fully aligned with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040, the framework emphasizes key priorities such as sustainable economic development, youth empowerment and SME support. As part of this strategy, the company has significantly enhanced its engagement in environmental and social welfare through its dedicated Himmah volunteer team, delivering meaningful impact and fostering stronger, more resilient communities. A central pillar of the framework also focuses on national talent development, underscoring National Finance’s commitment to nurturing future leaders and contributing to the long-term human capital advancement of the country.

Through its Sustainable Finance offering, National Finance reaffirms its role as a true Partner for Growth for sustainability endeavours, mobilizing climate action, fostering inclusive economic development, and setting a benchmark for ESG-driven business practices across the nation.