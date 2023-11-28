Graduates of the National Experts Program (NEP) are driving pioneering projects to accelerate the UAE’s efforts in sustainable development and addressing climate action. These projects, carefully studied to address carbon emissions, enhance food security, and safeguard the natural environment, are anticipated to create employment opportunities, and stimulate the expansion of enterprises within the clean energy and environmental sectors.

The NEP, launched in 2019 under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, is a launchpad for UAE-based specialists who strive to play a leading role in the transformation of future-growth sectors aligned with the UAE’s national priorities.

Tackling Carbon Footprint and E-Waste

Abdulla Al Remeithi’s project, integrated within the framework of Abu Dhabi's Environment Centennial 2071, establishes a virtual UAE environmental identity that measures per capita carbon footprint. The project is poised to deliver invaluable insights to empower decision-makers in their efforts to mitigate emissions and enhance the environmental quality.

Azza Al Raisi’s model for electronic waste management helps the UAE to reduce e-waste carbon footprint. This model aims to increase e-waste recycling, diminish environmental repercussions, and potentially generate approximately AED 2 billion annually.

Electronic waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world, with 53.6 million tons generated globally in 2019. This waste could be recycled for a potential revenue of $57 billion.

Promoting Sustainable Agriculture

Through her project, Nour Al Mehairi connects eco-conscious consumers with local sustainable farms in the UAE, promoting sustainable agriculture, food security, healthier produce, and environmental preservation.

The UAE's National Food Security Strategy aims to make the UAE the world's best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051. COP28's thematic day on “food, agriculture, and water” is a major opportunity for the UAE to showcase its progress on this front.

Innovative Energy Solutions Impacting Sustainability Goals

Omar Al Braiki’s project involves a cloud-based platform that seamlessly integrates the capabilities of small distributed energy resources, such as solar roofs tops in industrial, commercial and development projects, and batteries. This innovative platform is set to bolster the UAE's clean energy production, curtail carbon emissions, meet future electrification demands, and lower cost-reflective tariffs for industrial consumers.

Furthermore, Ali Alshimmari’s visionary project, which seamlessly dovetails with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's recent unveiling of a comprehensive national hydrogen strategy, aims at bolstering the UAE's position as a dominant force in global hydrogen production.

Similarly, Saood Al Noori’s project aims at driving COP28’s presidential action agenda of the global doubling of hydrogen and the finance required to achieve this ambitious presidential action objective. The project will contribute to the COP28’s aspirations of including all viable technologies and sources to help achieve an equitable, realistic, and pragmatic energy transition.

Leveraging AI to Safeguard Biodiversity

Finally, Maitha Al Hameli’s project employs artificial intelligence to study marine mammals, aiming to enhance efficiency of such studies, and support the UAE's understanding of the effects of climate change on marine life and mitigate its impact on these creatures.

About the Alumni of the National Experts Program

NEP Alumni are graduates of the National Experts Program, developed under the direction of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. They represent a community of professionals trained to transform future-growth sectors.

Through a deeper understanding of public policy, leadership skills, and mentorship from established leaders, the NEP prepares Alumni to play larger roles in their respective industries.

As graduates of the program, the alumni join a diverse community of bold front runners working across government, business, and civil society. Guided by the values of the UAE, they tackle the big questions of the moment, participating in breakthrough strategies and evaluating landmark ideas aligned with the UAE NEXT 50.

Distinguished NEP alumni are invited to join the NEP Fellowship program, where they contribute to unique projects that advance the national agenda.

