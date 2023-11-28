Abu Dhabi:– The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has announced its participation in the COP28 that will be held in Dubai Expo City from 30 November to 12 December. At this landmark global event, the Center will highlight the UAE’s leading contributions to improving water sustainability and achieving global water security through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP).

As a global research initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAEREP aims to encourage and enhance scientific and technical progress in rain enhancement by providing a grant of 1.5 million US dollars distributed over a period of 3 years for each rain enhancement research proposals accepted. The NCM manages the program as part of its support for research related to rain enhancement.

His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos, Director General of the National Center of Meteorology and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “The world’s eyes are turning to the UAE once again with the upcoming COP28. The countries and participating parties will seek to reach decisive outcomes that will enhance global consensus on the necessary actions to accelerate progress in climate action and sustainable development, thereby making this conference a milestone in the history of climate action.

“Through our work within the local, regional and global climate action system, we at the National Center of Meteorology are keen to leverage our broad partnerships to ensure that we contribute effectively to the global discussions at the conference, whether through the Early Warning for All initiative in cooperation with the World Meteorological Organization, or through the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Sciences, a program which has already consolidated our country's leading position in this vital field.”

In the presence of the Deputy Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, the UAEREP will organize a side event at the World Meteorological Organization’s pavilion hosting distinguished speakers with expertise in weather improvement initiatives from around the world, including specialists from the American Meteorological Society (AMS), the WMO’s weather improvement expert team, the Middle East Institute, and Georgetown University in Qatar.

The program’s participation at the conference also includes highlighting the UAE’s experience in developing rain enhancement technologies and processes through the 11 research projects that have received its grant to date. So far, the advances made by Program researchers have already resulted in 5 patents being registered in various fields. The Program has pioneered innovations in AI-assisted techniques, drone use, and refined nanotechnology through projects that have been supported from the theoretical stage to practical applications.

Alia Al Mazrouei, Director of the UAEREP, said: “Through our participation at COP28, we look forward to expanding global networks of international cooperation in rain enhancement science, technology and processes, and to exploring new horizons to build on the achievements we have made to date in this field in support of local, regional and global efforts to achieve water security.”

The program will also host a panel discussion at the UAE pavilion on “Solving Water Scarcity with Rainfall Enhancement: A Climate-Responsive,” which will cover the benefits of systematic rain enhancement as a sustainable and reliable solution to water scarcity. In addition, the program team will participate in presentations showcasing the UAE’s experience in rain enhancement in both the pavilion of the General Secretariat of the Cooperation Council of Arab States of the Gulf, and the pavilion of Morocco.

The National Center of Meteorology has a distinguished record of participation in recent COP conferences through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, starting with the Marrakesh edition in 2016, Glasgow in 2021, and Sharm El Sheikh in 2022.

-Ends-