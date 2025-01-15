The training included preparing a mini study, conducting field visits, direct interaction with savers, and engaging in a simulated investment experience.

This hands-on experience equipped students with key skills in financial management, investment, creative thinking, innovation, and customer service, empowering them to explore diverse career pathways.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, has successfully concluded the “real-life training” component of its “Young Investor” financial literacy program. Launched last year in collaboration with the Knowledge Fund Establishment, the program is designed to nurture a financially conscious generation and strengthen the culture of financial sustainability in the UAE.

The five-day training brought together high-performing 11th grade students from the American School of Creative Science in Nad Al Sheba, offering them an invaluable opportunity to engage in real-world work scenarios. This hands-on experience equipped students with key skills in financial management, investment, creative thinking, innovation, and customer service, empowering them to explore diverse career pathways.

Over the first two days, students were introduced to National Bonds’ comprehensive portfolio of savings and financial products. The product team provided in-depth insights into how these offerings are tailored to meet the needs of savers and investors across various demographics. Students also participated in a simulated investment exercise, where they learned the fundamentals of personal investment and were guided on best practices to make informed financial decisions.

The subsequent days saw students immersed in interactive and practical experiences. At National Bonds’ contact centre, they honed effective communication skills by learning how to engage with customers, educate them about savings opportunities, and inspire them to achieve financial security. A field visit to one of the company’s branches allowed students to conduct a mini survey, gaining first-hand insights into the goals and aspirations of savers and investors.

Rehab Lootah, Group Deputy CEO of National Bonds, remarked: "We are thrilled to conclude this immersive practical training, which reflects National Bonds’ commitment to empowering future generations. Through the ‘Young Investor’ program, we aim to provide innovative learning experiences that go beyond traditional methods, equipping students with diverse skills and fostering a savings and investment mindset from an early age. The enthusiasm and creativity the students displayed during their final presentations are a testament to the program’s impact and its ability to reshape young minds for a financially secure future."

The training also included exposure to operational facets of the business, such as IT systems, operations management, and marketing strategies. Students explored how media campaigns are utilized to raise awareness about the importance of saving among different community segments, further enriching their understanding of the financial landscape.

Through initiatives like the “Young Investor” program, National Bonds continues to play a pivotal role in fostering financial literacy and empowering the next generation to achieve financial security and success.

