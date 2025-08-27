Muscat: The National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Privilege Banking reflects the Bank’s commitment to provide customers with tailored financial solutions, exclusive benefits, and dedicated advisory services, while building long-term relationships and delivering value through both financial and lifestyle offerings.

Eligible for customers earning a monthly salary of OMR 1,000 to OMR 2,999, maintaining deposits of OMR 10,000 to OMR 29,999, or investing a minimum of OMR 300 monthly through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) or OMR 5,000 in lump sum investments, these criteria ensure accessibility for customers seeking a higher standard of banking services aligned with their financial goals.

Privilege Banking also offers a comprehensive range of features, including exclusive interest rates on deposits, preferential financing terms, enhanced debit card limits of up to OMR 4,000 per day, and first-year free credit cards. Customers also enjoy priority access to wealth management solutions in multiple currencies, enabling global investment opportunities with guidance from certified advisers.

Beyond financial benefits, Privilege Banking enhances the customer experience through dedicated relationship managers, priority service at branches and call centres, complimentary airport lounge access, welcome rewards, as well as special discounts on dining and entertainment, highlighting the added value of the service.

For more information on Privilege Banking, please visit www.nbo.om, contact the NBO Call Centre at 24770000 or use the NBO Mobile App.