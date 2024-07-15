Dubai — The National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has today announced the launch of NBF EDGE, a first-of-its-kind digital bank account opening platform designed to streamline and automate processes for businesses, setting a new benchmark in digital banking solutions.

The NBF EDGE platform enables businesses to open company bank accounts digitally and 100% paper-free, from the comfort of either their office or home, in a pioneering move for larger businesses with complex needs. Without the need to visit a bank, NBF EDGE delivers banking convenience with a suite of services designed for all business banking needs.

Due to the complex nature of opening a company bank account - a lengthier process when compared to opening an individual account - the launch of NBF EDGE represents a significant step in supporting businesses, allowing the opening of accounts through an end-to-end digital platform. New clients onboarded through NBF EDGE will seamlessly transition to using the NBF online banking platform, ensuring continuity and efficiency in banking services.

Rehan Ali, Head of Business Banking at NBF, said “NBF is dedicated to empowering businesses by harnessing the potential of evolving financial technology. We are delighted to enhance our digital portfolio with the introduction of NBF EDGE, providing a tailored experience that will foster innovation in our services. This new platform is designed to meet the unique needs of our diverse customer base, ensuring that they have access to cutting-edge financial solutions that are both efficient and secure. By leveraging the latest advancements in fintech, we aim to deliver unparalleled convenience and flexibility, providing our customers ease and confidence.”

NBF is providing high-quality financial services to customers in the UAE, with cutting-edge digital solutions that add value and enhance the customer experience. New services for digital-savvy clients increase efficiencies and deliver convenient, seamless and uninterrupted banking services.

Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight, NBF is recognised as the banking partner that helps clients achieve their business goals and continues to invest in new technologies and innovations to improve customer experience.

-Ends-

For further information about NBF EDGE: https://youtu.be/KHxinCsApZk

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com