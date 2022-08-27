To mark this year’s Emirati Women’s Day, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) organised an event honouring Emirati businesswomen, highlighting their important role in the UAE’s social and economic development, and the part they play in the UAE’s future.

Addressing the event, Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg, Deputy Chairperson of the National Bank of Fujairah, shared her advice on how to make a difference in their respective organisations. Dr Al Gurg highlighted that Emirati women should seek not only recognition, but also, to add value, following their role models to make the most of their individual strengths. Commitment, honesty, care and optimism are among the key attributes that enable Emirati women to succeed in business according to Dr Al Gurg.

The event was attended by NBF’s Emirati female employees, who came away inspired by Dr Al Gurg’s insights. “Hearing how Dr Al Gurg became a business leader, and the stories of some of the Emirati businesswomen here today was fascinating. Understanding what motivated them, and the challenges they faced, has certainly given me a lot to take back and consider in my role” said Huda Al Khalsan, Sr. Manager - Internal Audit at NBF, who attended the event.

August 28 2022 marks the seventh annual Emirati Women’s Day, launched in 2015 by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi, the Mother of the Nation. This year’s theme is "Inspiring Reality…Sustainable Future”, highlighting the country’s journey in women’s empowerment. The United Arab Emirates has for many years championed gender diversity in senior leadership positions and boardrooms, and now requires listed companies to have at least one woman on their boards.

-Ends-

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae and nbf@fourcommunications.com