Doha, Qatar – Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, has launched its innovative Mercedes-Benz Car Configurator on its e-commerce platform, allowing customers to design and personalize their dream vehicles at the ease of your home.

The user-friendly configurator covers a broad range of Mercedes-Benz models—from classic sedans to sporty coupes and SUVs—and lets customers customize every detail. Buyers can choose from an impressive selection of exterior colors, including vibrant metallics and elegant matte finishes, select premium interior materials like luxurious leather or refined fabric, pick from various stylish wheel designs and sizes, and add advanced equipment packages featuring the latest technology and safety features.

The new ‘Configure Your Own Car’ service gives customers full control, allowing them to design a Mercedes-Benz that perfectly reflects their tastes and needs. It reflects Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to innovation and to delivering personalized experiences that make customers true partners in their automotive journey.

The configurator also offers real-time pricing updates for complete transparency, along with a 3D visualization tool that brings designs to life from multiple angles. Customers can save and share their configurations for feedback and easily connect with Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles to request more information or schedule a test drive.

This launch marks a significant step in enhancing the digital retail experience in Qatar, offering a seamless, interactive, and personalized way for customers to explore and create their ideal Mercedes-Benz.

Start designing your customized Mercedes-Benz with NBK Automobiles at: Mercedes-Benz Car Configurator - Build Your Unique Car in Qatar.

Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles has built its success by establishing solid, longstanding relationships with its customers, and by offering a wide range of quality products. As a brand name, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is deeply associated with a history of premium quality service and market leadership. Established in 1957, Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles is Qatar’s exclusive distributor of three of the world’s most respected, iconic brands: Mercedes-Maybach, Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG.