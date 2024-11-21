Chinese issuers have listed over USD 22 billion in debt on Nasdaq Dubai over the years.

Dubai – Nasdaq Dubai today announced the listing of 2 bonds by the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China. One is a 3-year USD 1.25 billion bond, and another is 5-year USD 0.75 billion bond. The listing aligns with the UAE's strategic commitment to enhance economic and financial collaboration with China, a partnership that has flourished over four decades of diplomatic relations.

The bond listings also underscore Nasdaq Dubai’s reputation as a leading international venue for debt securities and reaffirms its role as a critical gateway for capital flows between Asia and the Middle East with debt issuances from over 14 countries. With this listing, Nasdaq Dubai’s cumulative bond listings have reached USD 42 billion, while total debt listings stand at USD 135 billion across 156 issuances, of which more than 50% are government/sovereign issuances.

Chinese entities have had a notable presence on Nasdaq Dubai, with over USD 22 billion debt listed till date. China’s big four bank - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corporation, and Agricultural Bank of China - have long been active issuers on Nasdaq Dubai further strengthening the Exchange as the venue of choice.

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: “We are pleased to welcome this issuance from the Ministry of Finance, People’s Republic of China, a significant addition to our portfolio that highlights our commitment to fostering deep, collaborative relationships with international jurisdictions. This landmark issuance underscores Nasdaq Dubai’s position as a bridge for global capital, facilitating robust financial market interactions. We are proud to support these issuances, which celebrates decades of UAE-China relations and reinforces our mutual goals of strengthening economic and financial market ties”.

Celebrating the listing, Ian Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, remarked: ‘’ The growing collaboration between China and the Middle East presents transformative opportunities for stakeholders across both regions. This significant listing by China’s Ministry of Finance underscores the deepening economic ties and collaborative financial aspirations of our nations. At DFSA, we align with Dubai’s vision for innovation and global connectivity, fostering a trusted regulatory environment that empowers businesses, including Chinese firms, to thrive and expand in an increasingly interconnected world.’’

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).