Bahrain - A BD100 million government development bond issue was oversubscribed by 114 per cent, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) said yesterday.

The two-year bond, which represents the 44th issue of its kind, received subscriptions totalling BD113.557m.

The central bank, acting on behalf of the government, set a fixed annual coupon rate of 5.625pc.

The bonds carry an issue date of February 12, 2026, and are set to mature on February 12, 2028.

