United Arab Emirates: Nando's, the renowned South African multinational brand known for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, continues to strengthen its foothold in the UAE market, through a series of recent renovations and expansions of multiple casas. These strategic initiatives underscore Nando's steadfast commitment to elevating the dining experience, broadening accessibility and continued success across the region.

The brand has demonstrated double-digit sales growth year on year since 2021, showcasing the success of its expansion strategy and its enduring appeal. Nando's has completed significant renovations over the past year at prominent locations, including Dubai Festival City Mall, Mirdif City Center, BurJuman, Deira City Center in Dubai, and Shams Boutik in Abu Dhabi. These refurbishments, alongside the upcoming renovation at Marina Walk and a recent opening in Nshama, Town Square, aim to provide customers with a more homely and comfortable dining experience, featuring a contemporary look and feel.

Furthermore, the continuous expansion in Abu Dhabi is driven by Nando's strategic goal of reaching more communities and providing easier access to its distinctive dining experience. With new openings set for Al Wahda Mall and Waitrose, Khalifa City by the end of 2024, these strategic moves underscore Nando's commitment to enhancing convenience and ensuring that more customers can enjoy the unique Nando's experience.

The brand’s continuous innovation and adaptation to market trends is evident in its recent revamped vegetarian menu, which has seen a 20% month-on-month growth, addressing the evolving preferences of its customer base. Additionally, the rollout of breakfast options in 18 locations has garnered steady month-on-month growth, further diversifying the brand's offerings. Upcoming innovations in the menu within the Espetada and Burger categories promise to delight and engage customers even more.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on delivering exceptional dining experiences and staying attuned to our customers' needs," said George Kunnappally, Managing Director of Nando's UAE. "Our recent renovations and developments reflect our dedication to providing welcoming, contemporary spaces where our customers can enjoy the unique flavors of Nando's.

As a prominent player in the hospitality sector, Nando's UAE remains unwavering in its dedication to quality, service excellence, and community involvement. These initiatives are designed to sustain brand growth and enhance customer satisfaction, ensuring Nando's remains a leader in the competitive UAE dining scene.

For more information about Nando's UAE and all its locations, please visit www.nandos.ae.

About Nando’s

From the humble beginnings of a single restaurant in Rosettenville in 1987, Nando’s has grown into the largest South African restaurant group to expand beyond our borders. Nando's is best known for its authentic PERi-PERi flame-grilled chicken, which has captivated guests the world over. All Nando's PERi-PERi recipes, from the extensive range of restaurant chicken-bastings to sauces, spices and others, remain a closely guarded secret. Flame-grilled and never deep-fried; guests choose Nando’s chicken from a menu that includes full, half or quarter butterfly-cut chicken, burgers, pitas, salads and a host of other innovative bites. Whether you like it hot, mild or with lemon and herb, Nando’s chicken is legendary and has cemented itself in the hearts of South Africans everywhere. If your mouth is watering after reading this, learn more about the brand and place an order via Nando's website, or join the conversation and bring the fire on Facebook and Twitter.

