Doha, Qatar — Qatar Gas Transport Company Q.P.S.C. (Nakilat) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 ended 30 September 2025, with a net profit of QAR 1.31 billion, compared to QAR 1.28 billion for the same period in 2024, an increase of 3.0%. This result underscores Nakilat’s strong operational resilience and strategic discipline in a dynamic global LNG shipping environment.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter of 2025:

Achieved a net profit of QAR 1.31 billion, up 3.0% year-on-year.

Achieved total income of QAR 3.49 billion, up 1.5% year-on-year.

Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, Chief Executive Officer of Nakilat, stated: “Nakilat delivered a strong performance in the third quarter, driven by efficient execution and stable operations, alongside our teams’ unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability.

We are approaching a pivotal phase in our expansion plans, as our LNG fleet growth program transitions from planning to execution, with the first vessel from the expansion project scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026. This expansion demonstrates our ability to respond effectively to global market demands and has positively impacted our pursuit of leadership in vessel performance, shipyard operations, and supporting logistics services. The results achieved reinforce our confidence in delivering sustainable, long-term value to shareholders, partners, and the global energy transport sector.”

The company enhanced its financial flexibility through a financing agreement with the Export-Import Bank of Korea for the delivery of 25 LNG carriers, supporting its long-term sustainable growth ambitions and boosting competitiveness. Nakilat also implemented effective measures to improve efficiency and reduce costs across its fleet and operations, ensuring high productivity and operational readiness.

Nakilat continued to prioritize health, safety, and environmental protection, with ongoing preparations to maintain top ratings in occupational health and environmental audits. Reinforcing its leadership position, CEO Eng. Abdullah Al-Sulaiti was listed among Forbes Middle East’s “Sustainability Leaders 2025” under the maritime transport and logistics sector.

In keeping with Nakilat’s commitment to exemplary investor relations, Nakilat will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2025, on October 29, 2025 at 13:30 hours (Doha Time). The presentation will be published on the company’s website prior to the conference call. For dial-in details and further information, please visit Nakilat’s website at www.nakilat.com.-Ends-

ABOUT NAKILAT

Nakilat is a Qatari Public Shareholding Company which is originally listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange in 2005. As a shipping and maritime company, Nakilat provides an essential transportation link in the State of Qatar’s LNG supply chain. Its LNG shipping fleet is one of the largest in the world, comprising of 69 LNG vessels. Nakilat also owns and manages one FSRU and two large LPG carriers. Nakilat operates the ship repair, industrial and offshore fabrication facilities at Erhama Bin Jaber Al Jalahma Shipyard in Ras Laffan Industrial City through its subsidiary: Qatar Shipyard Technology Solutions and the strategic joint venture, Qatar Fabrication Company, Nakilat delivers a comprehensive suite of marine support services within Qatar’s territorial waters.

