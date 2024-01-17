Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, the world-leading master developer, held a special appreciation event to recognise the exceptional contributions of its valued contractors, at the Nakheel Sales Office. The event honoured the hard work and dedication of its contractors who share the company’s vision of building happiness and prosperity, and focusing on customer excellence.

The event, attended by contractors working across all of Nakheel developments, is a testament to the master developer’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships and recognising the collective achievements of its contractor community. Mr. Issam Galadari, Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Nakheel, and Mr. Naaman Atallah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nakheel, were in attendance, alongside other senior member of the Nakheel team.

Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s diverse portfolio extends to five-star luxury hotels such as The St. Regis Dubai, as well as some of Dubai’s most popular shopping malls, including Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents, and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Nad Al Sheba Villas, and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness as its core objective, NCM’s three pillars are: community centricity, customer focus and technology driven. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology, and international best practices. Nakheel Community Management is responsible for approximately 700,000 residents across 18 master communities and 50,000 units.

Nakheel owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to Palm West Beach, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel’s expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at eight Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five-star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts, and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, and Veneto.